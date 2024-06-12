The South Jersey MS Center Awarded As 2024 NJ Top Docs Practice

Dr. Indrani Hightower, Dr. Steven Bromley, and Dr. Keith Preis of The South Jersey MS Center have been approved by NJ Top Docs based on merit for 2024.

AUDUBON, NJ, USA, June 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The South Jersey MS Center stands out as a premier destination for comprehensive neurological care in the region. NJ Top Docs has recognized the exceptional expertise of Dr. Indrani Hightower, Dr. Steven Bromley, and Dr. Keith Preis for 2024, solidifying the center's reputation for excellence.With state-of-the-art facilities in Audubon and Linwood, New Jersey, the South Jersey MS Center offers a unique, patient-focused approach to treating a wide range of neurological conditions. From dementia and headaches to movement disorders, seizures, multiple sclerosis, and neuro-immunology and neuromuscular diseases, the board-certified doctors provide tailored care to address each patient's unique needs.Leading the team, Dr. Steven Bromley serves as the Director and Founder of the South Jersey MS Center, TMS Care Center, and Neuropsych Health. He specializes in the comprehensive management and study of multiple sclerosis, migraines, and other conditions in neuro-immunology, neuromuscular disease, behavioral neurology, and neuro-psychiatry. Additionally, Dr. Bromley has special interests in epilepsy, traumatic brain injury, movement disorders, and disturbances of smell and taste.Dr. Indrani Hightower, a board-certified neurologist and clinical neurophysiologist, specializes in the comprehensive management and study of multiple sclerosis and clinical neurophysiology/epilepsy. Dr. Keith Preis, an ABPN-certified physician, is fluent in Russian and brings expertise in pain management, migraine treatment, and trigger point injections. He provides Botox injections and offers EMG and EEG Neurophysiology diagnostic testing to patients.In addition to its exceptional medical expertise, the South Jersey MS Center boasts one of the largest private infusion suites in New Jersey, offering cutting-edge IV biologic therapies and elective infusions to enhance immune systems, maintain health, and prevent disease. These include IV vitamins, IV nutraceuticals, and IV hydration, further exemplifying the center's commitment to comprehensive, holistic care.At the heart of the South Jersey MS Center's approach is a genuine dedication to personalized attention and care. The team takes the time to understand each patient's unique needs, working tirelessly to find safe and effective solutions that provide the individualized care every patient deserves.To learn more about The South Jersey MS Center please visit: https://njtopdocs.com/nj-doctors/south-jersey-ms-center/