Bambi and Kinetik Partnership Revolutionizes NEMT Operations with Streamlined Integration
Bambi a leading scheduling, routing, and management software for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers now integrates with Kinetik.GREAT NECK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bambi, a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) software, today announced a groundbreaking integration with Kinetik, which empowers care through its integrated healthcare transportation infrastructure. This strategic partnership is set to revolutionize the way NEMT providers and operators manage their operations, enabling them to streamline trip intake, accelerate payments, and ultimately grow their businesses.
The newly established API integration seamlessly connects Bambi’s robust AI-powered platform with Kinetik’s extensive network and technology. This synergy empowers NEMT providers and operators to effortlessly receive trip requests directly into their dispatching and scheduling system, eliminating the need for manual data entry and reducing the risk of errors.
“We are pleased to welcome Bambi to our NEMT ecosystem, providing an end to end platform for transportation providers to dispatch and bill trips through our interoperable offering," said Kinetik CEO Sufian Chowdhury. "We are excited to continue to improve access to care through our strategic partners like Bambi."
"We're incredibly excited to launch this integration with Kinetik, as it marks a significant leap forward in streamlining and simplifying the trip management process for NEMT providers and operators,” said Nirav Chheda, Bambi CEO. “By seamlessly connecting our software with their transportation management platform, we're empowering our users to effortlessly take on more trips, get paid faster, and ultimately scale their businesses more effectively than ever before. This is a true game-changer for the NEMT industry, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this innovation."
Key benefits of the integration include:
Streamlined Trip Intake: Automated trip assignment eliminates manual processes, saving time and resources.
Accelerated Payments: Faster payment cycles improve cash flow and financial stability for providers and operators.
Enhanced Efficiency: Reduced administrative burdens allow businesses to focus on delivering quality transportation services.
Increased Scalability: Simplified operations enable providers and operators to expand their services and reach a wider client base.
Improved Data Accuracy: Seamless data exchange ensures accurate billing and reporting.
The integration between Bambi and Kinetik is a significant step forward in the NEMT industry. By leveraging technology to optimize operations, this partnership empowers NEMT providers and operators to thrive in an increasingly complex and competitive market.
About Bambi
Bambi is an AI-powered dispatch and scheduling platform for non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) companies, that helps NEMT dispatchers and drivers communicate, optimize trips, and manage their routes and riders in real-time.
Learn more at: https://www.hibambi.com/
About Kinetik
Kinetik is on a mission to modernize the non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) marketplace, solving the industry’s most complex challenges—ensuring members can request and receive a medical ride in real-time, transportation providers are reimbursed promptly, and health plans have complete visibility into every trip cycle. Kinetik’s end-to-end digitized infrastructure connects the entire NEMT ecosystem, allowing for seamless delivery of medical transportation services and improving access to care.
Learn more at: https://kinetik.care/
Nirav Chheda
Bambi Health
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
What is Bambi NEMT? The Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) software you deserve