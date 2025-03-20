Bambi and Alivi Health Announce Strategic Integration to Optimize Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) Operations

Alivi partners with Bambi NEMT.

Partnership Enhances Efficiency and Streamlines Trip Management for Transportation Providers Within Alivi's Network

This partnership ultimately contributes to delivering a seamless and high-quality transportation experience for the communities we serve nationwide.” — Charles DeZearn, Head of NEMT Operations at Alivi Health

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bambi Health, a leading provider of specialized software solutions for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), and Alivi Health, a national transportation leader in NEMT program management, today announced a strategic systems integration designed to significantly optimize trip management for transportation providers within Alivi's extensive nationwide transportation network. This integration facilitates the seamless transfer of trip data from Alivi's proprietary Benefit Management Platform directly into Bambi's software, enabling efficient scheduling and dispatching operations "Alivi is dedicated to fostering innovation that strengthens our service offerings and enhances the capabilities of our transportation provider network," said Charles DeZearn, Head of NEMT Operations at Alivi Health. "Our integration with Bambi enables our provider partners to effectively utilize our advanced technology while maintaining their existing reservation, scheduling, and dispatching platforms, thereby optimizing operational efficiency. This partnership ultimately contributes to delivering a seamless and high-quality transportation experience for the communities we serve nationwide."This collaboration addresses the critical operational challenge of managing trip information across disparate platforms, eliminating the need for manual data entry and mitigating the risk of associated errors. By automating NEMT data transfer , this integration empowers NEMT providers to receive trip details from Alivi's platform and leverage Bambi's robust features for optimized routing, real-time tracking, and automated reporting."We are pleased to announce this strategic integration with Alivi, which will empower transportation providers with a more efficient and streamlined workflow," stated Nirav Chheda, Chief Executive Officer of Bambi Health. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify NEMT operations and enhance the overall experience for both operators and passengers."Key Benefits of the Bambi and Alivi Integration:+ Automated Data Transfer: Seamless integration of trip data from Alivi's proprietary Benefit Management Platform into Bambi's system, eliminating manual entry and minimizing errors.+ Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Streamlined scheduling and dispatching through Bambi's advanced routing, real-time tracking, and automated dispatch capabilities.+ Resource Optimization: Reduction in time and resource expenditure through automation of key processes and elimination of redundant tasks. Improved NEMT Data Accuracy: Mitigation of errors associated with manual data entry.+ Enhanced Passenger Experience: Contribution to a more reliable and seamless transportation experience for passengers.This integration is immediately available to transportation providers within Alivi’s network who are also Bambi customers. Providers are encouraged to contact Bambi or Alivi Health for detailed information on integration activation.About Alivi:Alivi Health is a fully delegated benefit manager for clinical and non-clinical provider networks, including Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT). Alivi also provides end-to-end utilization management programs for many specialty clinical benefits such as Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, ABA Therapy, Podiatry, Vision, and others. The solutions focus on addressing social determinants of health, enhancing the member experience, promoting member engagement, lowering healthcare costs, and creating a competitive advantage for health plans. The company offers value-based programs, including full risk capitation, along with contractually guaranteed performance standards and service levels. For more information, visit www.alivi.com , and for media inquiries, contact msawyer@weinbachgroup.com.About Bambi:Bambi is an AI powered NEMT dispatch, routing, and scheduling software that gives non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) owners, dispatchers, and drivers superpowers to dynamically assign, optimize, and manage their daily trips and workflows. For more information visit https://www.hibambi.com/

