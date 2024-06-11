Impetus Technologies Named 2024 Databricks Migration Partner of the Year
LeapLogic, Impetus’ cloud migration accelerator, has been recognized for helping businesses successfully migrate to Databricks while accelerating time-to-market
The strong partnership between Databricks and Impetus has been instrumental in helping our joint customers unlock the full potential of their data. We are excited to continue this journey together.”LOS GATOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company that empowers intelligent enterprises with innovative solutions in cloud engineering, data engineering, and GenAI, announced that it has been recognized as a 2024 Databricks Migration Partner of the Year. This marks the second consecutive win for Impetus, as last year it was named the Databricks Migration Partner of the Year – AMER, further solidifying its position as a leader in data estate migration.
Presented at the Databricks Data + AI Summit 2024, the award recognizes partners with outstanding achievements in delivering seamless data estate migration to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Impetus Technologies stood out for its innovative approaches, a strong commitment to customer success, and its end-to-end workload transformation capabilities enabled by LeapLogic, its automated cloud migration accelerator.
Over the past year, Impetus has successfully migrated numerous large-scale data environments to Databricks, enabling organizations to leverage the full power of its unified data analytics. LeapLogic, one of the first Databricks Brickbuilder Solutions for migration, has enabled automated, disruption-free migration of mission-critical data and analytics workloads to Databricks with 100% business logic preservation. This has helped enterprises reduce operational costs, improve time-to-insight, and enhance overall efficiency while eliminating significant technical debt.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as the Databricks Migration Partner of the Year for the second consecutive time,” said Mark Peterson, Sr. Director, Partnership & Alliances, Impetus Technologies Inc. “This accolade highlights our commitment to transforming our customers' data strategies and achieving their business goals with Databricks. Our focus on innovation and excellence has driven successful migrations, and we look forward to furthering our collaboration with Databricks to unlock new levels of performance and insights for our customers."
"Congratulations to Impetus Technologies for being named a Databricks Migration Partner of the Year for the second year in a row,” said Jason McIntyre, Consulting & SI Partner Scale Ecosystem Lead at Databricks. “The strong partnership between Databricks and Impetus has been instrumental in helping our joint customers unlock the full potential of their data. We are excited to continue this journey together, driving forward the future of data, analytics, and AI."
Impetus Technologies is an Elite Databricks Consulting Partner and has successfully empowered leading Fortune 500 enterprises to advance their data, cloud, and analytics outcomes by leveraging the next-gen capabilities of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. Impetus has recently launched the Unity Catalog Migration Accelerator with concurrent processing and up to 80% automation.
Impetus is committed to driving its partnership with Databricks, helping its joint customers reap the benefits of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform while achieving business excellence.
About LeapLogic and Impetus Technologies
Impetus Technologies empowers intelligent enterprises with innovative solutions and services in cloud engineering, data engineering, and GenAI. Impetus ensures certainty in delivery, with a combination of expertise, experience, and elite engineering talent. LeapLogic, an Impetus product, automates the transformation of legacy data warehouses, ETL, analytics, BI, and Hadoop to native cloud platforms. Impetus also offers ready-to-use solutions for cloud cost optimization, data platform creation, and data catalog upgrades to responsibly unlock data for GenAI.
To learn more, visit www.leaplogic.io or www.impetus.com.
