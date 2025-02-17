Impetus Technologies Secures Dual Wins in 2024/25 Cloud Awards

Awarded Cloud Consultancy/MSP of the Year and Cloud Disruptor of the Year for delivering seamless, scalable, and future-proof cloud transformations

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a leader in digital engineering empowering the Intelligent Enterprise™ with innovative cloud, data engineering, and enterprise AI services and solutions, has won two coveted honors in the 2024/25 Cloud Awards: Cloud Consultancy or MSP of the Year and Cloud Disruptor of the Year . These recognitions cement Impetus’ status as a global leader in driving innovation and delivering transformative cloud solutions that power the Intelligent Enterprise.Annabelle Whittall, Technical Director at The Cloud Awards, said “Impetus Technologies Inc. has set a new standard in cloud consultancy and managed services with their comprehensive, customer-centric approach and unparalleled expertise. By combining tailored strategies, prescriptive blueprints, and innovative solutions like their Cloud Architecture Maturity Assessment and AI/ML Accelerator, they empower clients to optimize performance, scalability, and cost efficiency. Their distinctive frameworks and maturity models ensure informed decision-making and sustainable growth for businesses navigating complex cloud transformations.”Annabelle Whittall added, “For Cloud Disruptor of the Year, Impetus was recognized for its industry-leading LeapLogic modernization solution. By delivering up to 95% automation for end-to-end migration of legacy data estates, LeapLogic has revolutionized the way enterprises approach cloud transformation. Its ability to seamlessly migrate diverse workloads—ranging from data warehouses to analytics and BI reporting—into a cloud-native stack is unmatched in the industry. With quantifiable achievements like risk-free migration, zero business disruption, and transformative efficiency gains, LeapLogic exemplifies innovation and excellence.”The Cloud Awards, one of the longest-running awards programs in cloud computing, recognizes global leaders across 36 categories, including innovation, disruption, and workplace excellence. Entries are judged rigorously, with winners selected from organizations worldwide.“Impetus Technologies’ selection is richly deserved, and we’re delighted to recognize them via this award. We look forward with great anticipation to seeing how they build on this success in the months and years to come,” said James Williams, CEO of The Cloud Awards.Jeff Veis, Chief Marketing Officer at Impetus, said, “These recognitions validate our commitment to innovation-first cloud transformation for data-driven organizations. Our automation-driven solutions and strategic insights empower enterprises to navigate cloud complexities and deliver superior business outcomes for our clients.”Impetus has helped Fortune 500 enterprises achieve scalable, secure, and cost-efficient cloud transformations through its LeapLogic, Data Platform Accelerator, and Cloud Cost Optimizer solutions and services. Furthermore, using cloud-native technologies, Impetus’ GenAI Innovation Labs enables organizations to deliver real-world production-ready GenAI prototypes in less than six weeks. Impetus’ advanced offerings drive automation, AI-powered modernization, and strategic excellence for its clients.About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, Data & AI Solutions Microsoft Partner, and Elite Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge IT services and solutions to drive innovation and transformation for businesses across various industries. With a proven track record with Fortune 500 clients, Impetus drives growth, enhances efficiency, and ensures a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery.To learn more, visit www.impetus.com. For any questions, write to inquiry@impetus.com.

