Impetus Technologies and NWorld Partner to Accelerate SAS and Legacy Modernization in the UK and Ireland

Collaborating to drive faster, smarter modernization of legacy systems, NWorld and Impetus bring cutting-edge data transformation to the forefront

Impetus is excited to partner with NWorld to support customers across EMEA in modernizing SAS and legacy analytics workloads to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform” — Barry Lloyd, Vice President of Sales for EMEA at Impetus

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company that empowers the Intelligent Enterpriseä with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services and solutions has announced a strategic partnership with NWorld to drive accelerated transformation from SAS and other legacy systems to modern data platforms such as AWS, Databricks, Microsoft, Google Cloud, and Snowflake.This collaboration will enable Impetus, an awardee of 2024 Databricks Global Migration Partner of the Year, and an AWS Premier Partner and NWorld, a leading European consulting firm, to modernize legacy systems such as Hadoop, Oracle, SAS, and Teradata. Together, they will facilitate a seamless transition to modern data cloud platforms with speed, accuracy, and 100% preservation of business logic. LeapLogic ™ product offering, Impetus’ automated cloud migration accelerator, simplifies and automates end-to-end transformation of legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, mainframe, analytics, and BI workloads to modern data cloud platforms. LeapLogic has enabled the migration of over a billion lines of code for hundreds of Fortune 500 companies, including American Express, NCR, JPMorgan Chase, and Citibank to transform their legacy data warehouse and analytical applications to highly performant cloud-native solutions.Impetus’ world-class data, cloud and enterprise AI engineering services portfolio features a broad range of solutions including Impetus GenAI Innovation Labs . Impetus has helped build highly scalable and performant cloud architectures for the largest of banks, healthcare, telecom and manufacturing companies in the world. NWorld provides independent advisory services that offer reassurance and confidence for organizations selecting their optimal future roadmap.“At NWorld, we are always keen to work with partners that provide value and innovation. Through our partnership with Impetus Technologies, we aim to accelerate the modernization of SAS and legacy workloads onto the Databricks platform more quickly using LeapLogic. Working together, we can fully engage the business, data, and technology teams to ensure our clients’ success,” said Bruce Murray, UK Managing Director at NWorld.“Impetus is excited to partner with NWorld to support customers across EMEA in modernizing SAS and legacy analytics workloads to the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform,” said Barry Lloyd, Vice President of Sales for EMEA at Impetus. “We expect to fully leverage NWorld’s expertise on SAS and combine with our LeapLogic expertise to help enterprises overcome complex transformation challenges and achieve superior business outcomes.”This partnership signifies a transformative step for businesses seeking to modernize their data platforms. By leveraging the combined strengths of Impetus and NWorld, organizations can unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation, ensuring a competitive edge in an increasingly data-driven world.About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, Data & AI Solutions Microsoft Partner, and Elite Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge IT services and solutions to drive innovation and transformation for businesses across various industries. With a proven track record with Fortune 500 clients, Impetus drives growth, enhances efficiency, and ensures a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery. For any questions, write to inquiry@impetus.com.About NWorldNWorld is a global consulting group specializing in advisory, technology, and data-driven solutions. Headquartered in Spain, the company operates in other countries, including the UK, USA, Mexico, and Brazil. NWorld combines industry expertise and innovation to deliver comprehensive services across financial services, technology, and business operations. As a registered consulting partner of AWS, Databricks, and Microsoft, NWorld collaborates with Europe’s largest financial institutions to help clients make informed decisions that drive success. By offering end-to-end solutions, NWorld empowers businesses to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving economic landscape. For more information, visit at NWorld.

