Impetus Technologies Named a Leader in 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ for Advanced Analytics & AI Services for the Second Year

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impetus Technologies Inc., a digital engineering company that empowers the Intelligent Enterprise with innovative cloud, data engineering, and enterprise AI services and solutions, announced its recognition as a Leader in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens ™ for Advanced Analytics and AI Services. This esteemed acknowledgment underscores Impetus’ unwavering commitment to delivering transformative analytics and enterprise AI solutions that empower enterprises to achieve data-driven superior business outcomes.Information Services Group (ISG) is a global technology research and advisory firm that provides market intelligence and technology insights to help clients achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The ISG Provider Lens™ Advanced Analytics and AI Services report is a comprehensive assessment that evaluates service providers based on their capabilities to deliver transformative solutions in various technology domains.Impetus has been recognized in three categories in the 2024 ISG Provider Lens™ Advanced Analytics and AI Services report, reflecting its industry leadership and sustained innovation:Leader in the Data Modernization Quadrant: Acknowledging Impetus’ pioneering role in driving enterprise-wide workload modernization initiatives.Strongest Product Challenger in the Advanced BI and Reporting Modernization Quadrant: This marks the first time ISG has introduced a dedicated quadrant for BI modernization, and Impetus has emerged as the strongest challenger. This recognition underscores Impetus’ exceptional ability for empowering enterprises to enhance decision-making and drive operational excellence.Product Challenger in the Data Science and AI Services Quadrant: Showcasing Impetus’ expertise in harnessing data science and AI to solve complex business challenges.This marks the second consecutive year Impetus has been recognized as a Leader by ISG, solidifying its position as a trusted partner for Fortune 100 companies in delivering advanced data, analytics, and AI solutions for its clients.“Impetus Technologies’ powerful combination of automation and tailored cloud strategies reflects a proactive approach to data modernization, ensuring clients migrate seamlessly and unlock the full potential of their data in today’s digital landscape,” said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst at ISG.“We are honored to be recognized once again as a Leader in ISG’s Provider Lens study,” said Jeff Veis, Chief Marketing Officer at Impetus. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment to driving innovation and delivering unparalleled data, cloud, and analytics solutions for our clients. It’s a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us to help them navigate their advanced analytics and enterprise AI journey.”Impetus has helped leading Fortune 500 enterprises across a broad spectrum of industries propel their business growth with its services around cloud, data, and GenAI. LeapLogic , Impetus’ industry-leading automated data and application migration accelerator, fast-tracks the modernization of legacy data warehouse, ETL, Hadoop, analytics, mainframe, and BI workloads to any cloud-native stack, enabling enterprises to stay future-driven while accelerating their digital transformation. Furthermore, Impetus’ GenAI Innovation Labs help organizations deliver a real-world production-ready enterprise GenAI prototype in less than six weeks.The report emphasizes Impetus’ dedication to innovation, recognizing the company's comprehensive approach and expertise in providing distinctive and impactful services that enable businesses to harness the full potential of their data ecosystems.About Impetus TechnologiesImpetus Technologies enables the Intelligent Enterprise™ with innovative data engineering, cloud, and enterprise AI services. Recognized as an AWS Premier Tier Partner, Elite Databricks Consulting Partner, Data & AI Solutions Microsoft Partner, and Elite Snowflake Services Partner, Impetus offers a comprehensive suite of cutting-edge IT services and solutions to drive innovation and transformation for businesses across various industries. With a proven track record with Fortune 500 clients, Impetus drives growth, enhances efficiency, and ensures a competitive edge through continuous innovation and flawless, zero-defect delivery.To learn more, visit www.impetus.com For any questions, write to inquiry@impetus.com.About ISGISG (Information Services Group) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including 75 of the top 100 enterprises in the world, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics, sourcing advisory, managed governance and risk services, network carrier services, technology strategy and operations design, change management, market intelligence, and technology research and analysis.For more information, visit www.isg-one.com

