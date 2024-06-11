Spotlight on Africa's Minerals: Paris prepares for the Mining on the Top Africa congress
PARIS, FRANCE, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mining on Top Africa (#MOTA), the first African mining congress, returns to Paris - France, for its 7th annual edition. Taking place on July 3 and 4 at Meliá Paris - La Défense, #MOTA 2024 will bring together industry leaders, government officials, investors and stakeholders to discuss the future of the mining sector in Africa.
Africa's mining industry is attracting global attention as the demand for critical minerals continues to grow. With the continent's vast resources, there is growing momentum to capitalize on opportunities in battery minerals, which are essential for green and digital transitions, to defense and space technologies.
The opening ceremony of #MOTA 2024 will be marked by the presence of prominent ministers from Ghana, Senegal, Benin and Chad. In addition, industry stakeholders from Gabon, Côte d'Ivoire, Guinea, France, Germany, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco, Belgium, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mozambique and the Netherlands will be present, making #MOTA the platform of choice for discussions on strengthening Europe-Africa alliances in the mining sector.
Key Sessions – Why You Can't Miss This Event
1. Mining Partnerships for Successful Long-Term Projects – Meeting Commitments and Exploring New Pathways
This roundtable will focus on the processes of negotiation and conclusion of mining agreements between African governments and European investors, EU laws and their extraterritorial impact for mining companies, and updates on mining codes and the African legal framework.
Key Speakers:
Souleyman Eli Guihinimi, Director of the Mining Cadastre General Secretariat, MMG, Chad
Isabelle Ramdoo, Deputy Director, Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF)
Martin Kwaku Ayisi, Director General, Minerals Commission, Ghana
This session is offered by the Société de Conseils Juridiques et Fiscaux, Senegal.
2. Establish sustainable and environmentally friendly value chains while simultaneously maximizing production
Conversations will focus on the analysis of African mining production, benchmarking international best practices, eco-responsible strategies for shared value and increased profitability, as well as the importance of establishing national and competitive mineral value chains for the benefit of the continent.
Key Speakers:
Roseline Anna Coumba MBAYE, Director General of Mines, MMG, Senegal
Dr. Theo Acheampong, Visiting Researcher, European Council on Foreign Relations
Assheton Carter, Strategic Advisor, Fair Cobalt Alliance
Chaired by Yvonne Semba Chileshe, OACPS Expert
3. Energy Transition and Mining – Accessing Africa's Critical Minerals
Panelists will explore Africa's potential to play a vital role in energy transition goals, on-site valorization strategies and opportunities, and how the African mining industry can align with the EU's energy transition plans.
Key Speakers:
Dr. Nombasa Tsengwa, Chief Executive Officer, Exxaro
Marc-Antoine Eyl-Mazzega, Director of the Energy and Climate Center, French Institute of International Relations
Ismael Diakite, President of the Chamber of Mines of Guinea
Other discussions will include:
• The Future of Investment – Innovative Financing for Africa's Mining Sector
• Adoption of transformative new mining technologies across Africa
• Establishing a Responsible Mining Supply Chain: Africa-Europe Collaboration for Innovation, Transparency and Development
• The importance of integrating sustainability and ESG factors in the mining industry
• Research and innovation as catalysts for enhanced collaboration between Africa and Europe
#MOTA 2024 is supported by key players in the mining sector such as the French government, BRGM, the International Chamber of Commerce, VDMA and Affectio Mutandi. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Energy, Water and Mines of Benin, the BT Industrial Group, the Chamber of Mines of Mozambique and the Legal and Tax Consulting Company, Senegal, among others.
About Mining On Top Africa (#MOTA)
Mining On Top Africa is a leading annual conference that brings together mining professionals, government officials, investors, and industry stakeholders to discuss and strategize for the future of mining in Africa. With a commitment to promoting sustainable practices, technological innovation and responsible mining, MOTA is a key platform to shape the trajectory of the mining sector on the continent.
