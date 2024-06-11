Meeting with the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua

TAJIKISTAN, June 11 - On June 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua on the sidelines of the 3rd International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".

The issues of cooperation of the Republic of Tajikistan with the United Nations and its institutions were discussed at the meeting.

"Thanks to effective cooperation between Tajikistan and the United Nations, especially with your office, our initiatives have gained wide support in the international arena. Adoption of ten resolutions related to water and climate by the General Assembly is confirmation of these statements", - stated the Honorable President of the country Emomali Rahmon.

During the meeting, issues of melting of glaciers, climate change, consequences of its negative effects, protection of the environment and increasing the capacity of generating "green energy" were discussed.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan supports the efforts of the United Nations Office on Economic and Social Affairs in the direction of strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of science, technology and innovation and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The parties expressed their readiness to develop cooperation in the field of digitization, science and education, healthcare, culture and social protection of the population.

During the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the importance of adopting global initiatives, such as declaring 2025 as the "International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation", as well as the creation of the "International Trust Fund for Glaciers’ Protection Issues".