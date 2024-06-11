Meeting with the Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Mrs. Armida Salsia Alishahbana

TAJIKISTAN, June 11 - On June 11, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP) Mrs. Armida Salsiya Alishahbana on the sidelines of the 3rd International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".

"Tajikistan considers the contribution of the United Nations and its "2030 Agenda” to be important in solving pressing international issues and problems of the modern world," - the President of the country Emomali Rahmon stated at the beginning of the conversation.

Satisfaction was expressed with the level of cooperation with the United Nations and all its institutions.

The support of the Economic and Social Commission of the Organization in the direction of access to sustainable energy, agricultural development and creation of new jobs was considered necessary.

The role of the Commission in the implementation of the Medium-Term Development Program of Tajikistan for 2021-2025 was deemed significant.

In this context, within the framework of the Economic and Social Commission, it was considered important to strengthen the legal framework of multi-dimensional transportation, develop its infrastructure and establish regional logistics centers.

Introduction of digital technologies, intelligent transport system and climate change were other topics of the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other issues of interest.