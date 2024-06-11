Bauer Media Audio UK announces NEW GK Barry Podcast – The Turnout

First episode drops today – Tuesday 11th June

Social media content creator, Tiktok star, comedian and host of the number 1 podcast Saving Grace, GK Barry is launching a brand-new podcast for Bauer Media Audio UK – The Turnout.

In this new series, GK Barry explores the political scene heading into the ‘Genny Lec’ 2024 – asking all the questions others are too afraid to ask:

· Why aren’t young people in the UK engaging in politics in 2024

· Finding out WHY people should vote on July 4th

· Learning how politics influences our day to day lives

· Hearing from young people about the issues that matter to them

· Sussing out which politicians have got the strongest social media game

Dropping twice a week, every week, in the run up to the General Election #TheTurnout is being produced in collaboration with KISS – commercial radio’s leading station for young people. Together they will set the agenda for the young vote in the general election – and reach audiences who don’t engage in the day-to-day news agenda.

GK will be going behind the headlines to get the real deal on the UK political scene, using her vivacious wit, quick thinking and no-filter interviews to get the answers people really want. Combined with KISS’ station sound, attitude and swagger – it will be the most unique political product in the UK broadcasting ahead of July 4th.

Interviews in The Turnout will range from undecided young voters, first time voters, experts and GK’s network of celebrity friends – before turning towards leading UK MPs, to create the “must-listen” moments ahead of the country going to the polls.

In the first episode – which drops tomorrow on Tuesday 11th June – GK is joined by comedian and podcaster Nish Kumar and she heads to Westminster Kingsway College in North London to ask students what the barriers are to them voting and who or what might make them change their mind. She also asks which politicians they’ve heard of, which ones they like and which ones they don’t whilst finding out more about their lives and which policies would actually have a real impact on them.

The second episode will see GK talking to former Labour spin doctor and The Rest is Politics podcaster Alastair Campbell.

GK Barry said: ‘I’m not going to tell you who I’m voting for in next month’s General Election but I am going to vote – I’ve always voted but loads of my mates don’t bother and this time round I want it to be different. My mind is blown that 18 – 24 year olds think voting in a reality TV show will make more of a difference than voting in election so over the next month I’m going to make it my mission to make my generation turn out.’

Lucie Cave, Chief Creative Officer for Bauer Media Audio UK said: ‘Ridiculously excited to welcome GK Barry to the Bauer Media Audio family. She’s the perfect person to be making the General Election make sense for young people across the UK and partnering with KISS means that we can really amplify that message and reach those voters that the mainstream political agenda just isn’t reaching.’

The Turnout is a Bauer Media Audio UK production and will be supported across the KISS radio network.

Lead Producer is Henrietta Harrison with producers Molly Carter and Mick Coyle.

Listen now here.

