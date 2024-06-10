Senate Bill 1245 Printer's Number 1709
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1709
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1245
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, JUNE 10, 2024
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JUNE 10, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 1, 1937 (P.L.2532, No.470), entitled
"An act to establish funds to provide security for the
payment of benefits in event of the insolvency of an
insurance carrier authorized to write workmen's compensation
insurance in this Commonwealth; and to provide for the
administration thereof," providing for a refund of a 2009
assessment by the Insurance Department.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of July 1, 1937 (P.L.2532, No.470), known
as the Workers' Compensation Security Fund Act, is amended by
adding a section to read:
Section 9.1. (1) A carrier may submit a form developed
under paragraph (3) to the Insurance Department for a refund of
the assessment paid by the carrier as required by Notice 2010-01
published at 40 Pa.B. 498 (January 16, 2010). The amount of the
refund shall equal the amount of the assessment, plus interest.
(2) Within thirty days of the effective date of this
section, the Insurance Department shall submit notice to the
Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in the next
available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin advising carriers
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21