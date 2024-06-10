Senate Bill 1245 Printer's Number 1709

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1709

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1245

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY ROTHMAN, JUNE 10, 2024

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, JUNE 10, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 1, 1937 (P.L.2532, No.470), entitled

"An act to establish funds to provide security for the

payment of benefits in event of the insolvency of an

insurance carrier authorized to write workmen's compensation

insurance in this Commonwealth; and to provide for the

administration thereof," providing for a refund of a 2009

assessment by the Insurance Department.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of July 1, 1937 (P.L.2532, No.470), known

as the Workers' Compensation Security Fund Act, is amended by

adding a section to read:

Section 9.1. (1) A carrier may submit a form developed

under paragraph (3) to the Insurance Department for a refund of

the assessment paid by the carrier as required by Notice 2010-01

published at 40 Pa.B. 498 (January 16, 2010). The amount of the

refund shall equal the amount of the assessment, plus interest.

(2) Within thirty days of the effective date of this

section, the Insurance Department shall submit notice to the

Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in the next

available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin advising carriers

