Senate Bill 1254 Printer's Number 1715
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1715
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1254
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, K. WARD AND PITTMAN, JUNE 10, 2024
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
JUNE 10, 2024
AN ACT
Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in general provisions relating to gaming, further
providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Gaming Control
Board, further providing for general and specific powers, for
regulatory authority of board and for number of slot
machines; in licensees, further providing for Category 4 slot
machine license, for manufacturer licenses, for gaming
service provider, for nongaming service provider, for
occupation permit application, for slot machine accounting
controls and audits and for renewals; in table games, further
providing for regulatory authority; in revenues, further
providing for slot machine licensee deposits; in
administration and enforcement, further providing for
investigations and enforcement, for prohibited acts and
penalties and for liquor licenses at licensed facilities;
and, in miscellaneous provisions relating to gaming,
providing for live-streaming on casino floor.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "nongaming service provider" in
section 1103 of Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended to read:
§ 1103. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this part shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
