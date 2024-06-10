Senate Bill 1254 Printer's Number 1715

Submit Release
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1715

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1254

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY GEBHARD, K. WARD AND PITTMAN, JUNE 10, 2024

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

JUNE 10, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 4 (Amusements) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in general provisions relating to gaming, further

providing for definitions; in Pennsylvania Gaming Control

Board, further providing for general and specific powers, for

regulatory authority of board and for number of slot

machines; in licensees, further providing for Category 4 slot

machine license, for manufacturer licenses, for gaming

service provider, for nongaming service provider, for

occupation permit application, for slot machine accounting

controls and audits and for renewals; in table games, further

providing for regulatory authority; in revenues, further

providing for slot machine licensee deposits; in

administration and enforcement, further providing for

investigations and enforcement, for prohibited acts and

penalties and for liquor licenses at licensed facilities;

and, in miscellaneous provisions relating to gaming,

providing for live-streaming on casino floor.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "nongaming service provider" in

section 1103 of Title 4 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended to read:

§ 1103. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this part shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

