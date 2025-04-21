Senate Bill 645 Printer's Number 657

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - Section 3. The act is amended by adding a section to read:

Section 1529. Handwriting Instruction Required.--Each

student shall receive cursive handwriting instruction to ensure

that students have the ability to read and write cursive

handwriting by the end of fifth grade.

Section 4. Section 1732-A(a) of the act is amended to read:

Section 1732-A. Provisions Applicable to Charter Schools.--

(a) Charter schools shall be subject to the following:

Sections 108, 110, 111, 321, 325, 326, 327, 431, 436, 443,

510, 518, 527, 708, 736, 737, 738, 739, 740, 741, 752, 753, 755,

771, 776, 777, 808, 809, 810, 1109, 1111, 1112(a), 1301, 1310,

1317, 1317.1, 1317.2, 1318, 1326, 1327, 1327.2, 1329, 1330,

1332, 1333, 1333.1, 1333.2, 1333.3, 1303-A, 1513, 1517, 1518,

1521, 1523, 1529, 1531, 1547, 2014-A, Article XIII-A and Article

XIV.

Act of July 17, 1961 (P.L.776, No.341), known as the

"Pennsylvania Fair Educational Opportunities Act."

Act of July 19, 1965 (P.L.215, No.116), entitled "An act

providing for the use of eye protective devices by persons

engaged in hazardous activities or exposed to known dangers in

schools, colleges and universities."

Section 4 of the act of January 25, 1966 (1965 P.L.1546,

No.541), entitled "An act providing scholarships and providing

funds to secure Federal funds for qualified students of the

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania who need financial assistance to

attend postsecondary institutions of higher learning, making an

appropriation, and providing for the administration of this

act."

Act of July 12, 1972 (P.L.765, No.181), entitled "An act

relating to drugs and alcohol and their abuse, providing for

