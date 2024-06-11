MCX Revolution Now in the Fast Track
Mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler Softil and its technology solution adopters rake in awards at ICCA and CCW 2024 industry events
To efficiently coordinate during crises, natural disasters, and public safety situations, first responders, law enforcement agencies, and emergency services depend on critical communication networks”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mission-critical communications (MCX) market is now on track to meet the forecasts of leading industry research firms. Take analysts Verified Market Research, for example; it saw the MCX market reaching USD $23.5 billion in 2023 and now sees forward growth to USD $78.7 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2024 to 2032.
With this growth in the MCX market, many solution providers that adopted the Softil BEEHD MCX framework (SDK) found early market success. Using the powerful, flexible and field-proven MCX technology delivered with the BEEHD SDK, developers are rolling out standards-compliant, interoperable products and solutions for global markets quickly and efficiently.
It is little wonder then that Softil’s pioneering technology is winning award after award at leading industry events. After winning Best MCX product of the year award in 2023, in May this year, Softil won International Critical Communications Award (ICCA) 2024 awards in two categories – emerging technology and best solution for utilities.
Most award categories were hotly contested. For example, the emerging technologies category had 10 products shortlisted for the final round and the best MCX product category had 11 products shortlisted. Hoimyung ICT, in deployment for more than six years, won best solution for transportation for its LTE-R Cab Radio that was developed using Softil’s enabling MCX technology.
Softil, together with Alea, a Leonardo Company, and Qualcomm, won an award in the “Emerging technology, product or solutions” category for the pioneering development of Off-Network MCX Direct Mode (D2D) communications using 5G-Sidelink technology from Qualcomm. Together with another partner, Southern Linc, Softil received an award in the “Best use of critical communications in utilities” category for its role as MCX enabling technology supplier for Southern Linc’s Critical Linc MCX service.
L3Harris, Sepura, and Hanswell solutions again all based on Softil’s enabling BEEHD framework were shortlisted for the awards in multiple award categories.
At TCCA Critical Communications World 2024 that took place on May 14-16 in Dubai, Softil demonstrations included MCX D2D (Device to Device) with Alea and Qualcomm and MCX interoperability demonstrations with telecommunications equipment provider Sepura. Both demonstrations drew much attention and were very well attended.
“Growing concerns about rapid emergency response, public safety, and security are the root cause of the need and demand for dependable MCX communication solutions,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO “To efficiently coordinate during crises, natural disasters, and public safety situations, first responders, law enforcement agencies, and emergency services depend on critical communication networks.”
Mr. Hagendorf adds: “With the industry’s whole scale adoption of Softil’s BEEHD enabling technology, these concerns are not only addressed, but solved.”
About Softil BEEHD
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 17 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.
About Softil
Softil is the world’s leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
