[Lasting Effect of Hot Sales] IPIM and Integrated Resort Jointly Promote Macao Products from 20 “Macao Ideas” Exhibitors and Local SMEs

MACAU, June 11 - The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Wynn Resorts (Macau), S.A. and the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau have jointly organised the “June SMEs Product Sales” at the back of house areas of Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace from 4 to 7 June. A total of 20 “Macao Ideas” exhibitors and Macao small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were participated. According to exhibitors’ feedbacks, the event has provided a platform for local SMEs to promote products and to raise brand awareness, and they are satisfied with the footfall and sales performance.

During the event, the‘Launch Ceremony of the “Macao Products Exploration” Smart Vending Machine at Wynn Palace’ was held on 7 June. The launch ceremony was officiated by IPIM President Vincent U; President, Vice Chairman and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited Linda Chen, and President of the Industry and Commerce Association of Macau Kevin Ho. This is the second promotion event that jointly organised by IPIM and another integrated tourism and leisure enterprise at the back of house areas to promote the products of “Made in Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” to the employees, follow by the first sales event of “Macao Ideas” in March this year.

Various Macao Signature Products Attracted Employees

More than 200 Macao signature products were gathered at the event, including food, coffee, tea, health supplements, jewellery, accessories, personal care products, as well as cultural and creative products. A great number of employees were attracted to purchase Macao signature products.

In addition to the sales event, the “Macao Products Exploration” Smart Vending Machine has been set up in one of Wynn’s back-of-house areas to sell 30 products from “Macao Ideas” exhibitors and local SMEs, as an extended sales channel enhancing the promotion of local products.

More Events Will be Organised by Macao Ideas to Help Local SMEs Expand Sales Channels

Macao Ideas is an exhibition centre established by IPIM to promote “Made-in-Macao”, “Macao Brand” and “Macao Design” products. At present, it exhibits around 1,700 products from over 100 Macao enterprises, including food, coffee beans, wine, tea, health supplements and healthcare products, apparels, footwear, jewellery, skin care products, cultural and creative design products. “Macao Ideas” has also set up the “Macao Products Exploration” Smart Vending Machines to sell the signature products from Macao as a new sales channel.

IPIM will continue to collaborate with more large organisation to jointly organise the similar events to help local SMEs expand their sales channels and promote their products. Macao Ideas has been committed to promoting Macao products to the mainland and international markets. Apart from the online and offline long-term displays at the Macao Ideas, local products exhibited at Macao Ideas are also taken to large exhibitions at home and abroad. In addition, Macao Ideas’ exhibitors are also organised to participate in business matching and promotion activities, in order to build a platform for them to explore new business opportunities.

Find out more local brands and opportunities at Macao Ideas: https://macaoideas.ipim.gov.mo/. For enquiries, please call (853) 2872 8212 during office hours.