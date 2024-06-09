Fortuna Financial Advisor Earns Certified Exit Planning Advisor® Designation, Enhancing Expertise in Business Owner Exit Strategies

Press release from Edward Jones:

Financial Advisor Fred Robinson of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Fortuna has received the Certified Exit Planning Advisor®, or CEPA®, designation through the Exit Planning Institute(TM).

This designation provides specific education on how to help business owners have a successful exit by discussing business readiness, strengthening personal financial strategies and aligning them to personal goals. The course of CEPA® study expands a financial advisor’s knowledge base in the following business-focused areas:

Exit planning considerations for business owners

The importance of business valuation

Personal financial management

Estate and charitable intent strategies

Robinson’s office is located at Strong’s Creek Plaza, Fortuna.

Robinson and branch office administrator Michelle can be reached at (707) 725-7943. You may also visit Robinson’s website at https://www.edwardjones.com/ us-en/financial-advisor/fred- robinson.

