Eureka Sequoia Garden Club Holding Fourth Annual Plant and Yard Sale June 15

Eureka Sequoia Garden Club members preparing for the Sat. June 15 Plant and Yard Sale. [Photo by Karen Burgesser]

Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 15 for the Fourth Annual Plant and Yard Sale by the Eureka Sequoia Garden Club. Open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the corner of Hayes & P Streets in Eureka, the sale features a wide variety of locally propagated plants, selected and raised by the members, that grow well in this area. (Hayes St. is parallel to and one block north of Henderson St.) Find those plants that you never knew that you needed!

In addition to plants, there will be a selection of garden accessories available. Check out the plant stands, trellises, garden stakes and 5-gallon containers. There is an assortment of used pots, tools and yard art. This is the time to get that last minute gift for Father’s Day. A partial list of plants available include Alstroemeria, Alchemilla (Lady’s mantle), Ajuga, Calendula, Cosmos, Dierama, Fuchsia, Wildflower mix, Marigold, Dahlia, Libertia chilensis, and Assorted succulents.

The Garden Club, a designated non-profit organization, will use the proceeds to support its programs of education, scholarships, Arbor Day tree planting and public service.

For more information on the Eureka Sequoia Garden Club, its activities and monthly programs, visit the ESGC Facebook page or [email protected]

Come to the Sale and catch up with your fellow gardeners.

The Eureka Sequoia Garden Club, founded in 1967, is a member of the California Garden Clubs, Inc. and the Humboldt District, California Garden Clubs, Inc. Its Goals are to create and promote interest in horticulture, gardening and floral and landscape design; to encourage and engage in civic beautification and the improvement of roadsides; to aid in protecting California’s native plants, wildlife and natural beauty; and to promote and participate in projects and programs that conserve our natural resources.