Recycled Youth Presents ‘The 1%’

Press release from Recycled Youth: 

1% flyer for recycled youth playCome join us for another amazing original creation from the minds of Recycled Youth “The 1 %” created and performed by our own talented local teens, featuring song, dance, aerial silks, music more!

This show will take you on a journey to a dystopian future where the earth is recovering from nuclear war. Unfortunately, the surviving people and animals have to deal with a new menace, the 1%.

At The Redwood Playhouse in Garberville
~~Concessions  and wine will be available ~~
3 show times
Doors open 6:30 show at 7:00 Friday and Saturday
Doors open 1:30 show at 2:00
actors in a pyramid

