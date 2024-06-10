Recycled Youth Presents ‘The 1%’

Come join us for another amazing original creation from the minds of Recycled Youth “The 1 %” created and performed by our own talented local teens, featuring song, dance, aerial silks, music more!

This show will take you on a journey to a dystopian future where the earth is recovering from nuclear war. Unfortunately, the surviving people and animals have to deal with a new menace, the 1%.

At The Redwood Playhouse in Garberville

~~Concessions and wine will be available ~~

3 show times

Doors open 6:30 show at 7:00 Friday and Saturday

Doors open 1:30 show at 2:00

