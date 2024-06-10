The Mendocino Spring Poetry Celebration is June 16th

This is a press release from the Mendocino County Poet Laureate Program:

This year’s Mendocino Spring Poetry Celebration will be held on Sunday, June 16th, 2024 in the Matheson Performing Arts Theater at Mendocino High School, 10700 Ford Street, in the town of Mendocino with readings starting at 1:00pm. (For the last several years this event has been held at the Hill House in the town of Mendocino, but that venue is not available this year.)

This year’s Mendocino Spring Poetry Celebration is particularly special as Devreaux Baker will be “crowned” for a two-year term as the first Poet Laureate of Mendocino County. Her selection was made official at the Mendocino County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, June 4th, 2024, but now the rest of the community has the opportunity to celebrate Devreaux’s appointment.

This is the 49th anniversary and 19th consecutive revival of the Mendocino Spring Poetry Celebration. This annual Celebration was founded by Sharon Doubiago in 1975 at the Mendocino Art Center. She kept it going until she moved away from Mendocino County. After a hiatus of a few years Gordon Black revived it in 2006 and has kept it going until this past year. This year’s Celebration is dedicated with great thanks to the memory Gordon Black.

Admission is free and all members of our community are invited to come and experience the poetry, and all poets are invited to read their poems.

Details: There’ll be two sessions of poetry. Doors will open at 12:00 noon for signups and community fellowship, and the first reading will start at 1:00pm. There will be an afternoon break and at 5:00pm signups will begin for the evening session at 6:00pm. Poets should prepare up to four minutes of poetry per session (please time your poems before the event as we hate to cut people off, but we will if you run over your allotted time). You can attend one session or both. The poems will be recorded and many of them will eventually be broadcast on Dan Roberts’ Rhythm Running River show on KZYX where they will be played alternating with a dynamic selection of world music and archived on Dan’s website: www.outfarpress.com.

Attendees are also invited to bring snacks, finger food, hors d’oeuvres, and beverages for a community potluck.

Many thanks to Willits Economic Localization (WELL) for helping us insure this event.