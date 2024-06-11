Local Haircare Company Jessicurl Launches New ‘Clarifying’ Shampoo

This is a press release from Jessicurl:

Jessicurl, a local company born and raised in Arcata and now a trusted name in haircare for over 20 years, is proud to announce the release of our latest innovation: a Clarifying Shampoo that provides a routine reset formulated for curls but suitable for all hair types. A recipe crafted by our founder, this new addition to our line stands out amongst its market competitors with its “No Fragrance Added” formula, catering to those with scent sensitivities. This marks our 14th product and first launch in four years, following the passing of our beloved founder in June ‘23.

Jessica McGuinty founded Jessicurl with the philosophy that “you are not only allowed but ENCOURAGED to love your curly hair in its natural state, stop straightening it, and realize that You Have the Right To Remain Curly!” so it is not only our priority to make salon-grade curl products, but ones that are accessible for consumers with a wide range of sensitivities (fragrance, gluten, etc).

Product Features/Highlights:

Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Cruelty-Free

Does NOT contain: Sulfates, Silicones, SLS/SLES, Parabens

Contains Mild Surfactants for Safer Use on Color-Treated Hair

Contains Hydrating Ingredients to Help Scalp & Hair Retain Moisture

Formulated for Curls, Suitable for All Hair Types

Jessicurl’s Clarifying Shampoo will be available starting June 3rd, at $7.95 for a travel 2 oz. and $17.95 for a standard 8 oz. on Jessicurl.com. One free 0.5 oz. sample is available per customer to affordably test how the product improves their routine. To learn more and order our Clarifying Shampoo, visit https://jessicurl.com/products/clarifying-shampoo.

Jessicurl was founded in 2002 by Jessica McGuinty, a pioneer in the early 2000’s U.S. curly haircare movement, with the mission of producing high quality products specifically designed for curly hair. Its conception began with Rockin’ Ringlets Styling Potion, a flaxseed-based product that catapulted the brand into the hearts of the curly community. With its newest addition of the Clarifying Shampoo, Jessicurl has now expanded to a line of 14 products including Cleansers, Conditioners, and Stylers for every curl pattern, available in several hundred salons and retailers across the United States and in 31 countries.

To find local salons and stores carrying our product, visit https://jessicurl.com/pages/store-locator.