Derby Barracks / DUI / Motor Vehicle Crash

CASE#: 24A5002866
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 06/08/2024 @ 0255 Hours
STREET: High St
TOWN: Barton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 16
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Basil Mahoney
AGE: 19
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage
INJURIES: None
VEHICLE #2
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front Left Damage
VEHICLE #3
VEHICLE YEAR: 1993
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: GMT-400
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 06/08/2024 at approximately 0255 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on High St in the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers responded and identified the operator as Basil Mahoney (DOB 07/07/2004). Investigations revealed Mahoney struck two parked vehicles then struck a nearby residence. While speaking with Troopers Mahoney displayed sign of impairment. Mahoney was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and was transported to Newport Police Department for Processing. Mahoney was released on citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court.
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/2024 @ 0830 Hours
