Derby Barracks / DUI / Motor Vehicle Crash

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5002866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 06/08/2024 @ 0255 Hours

STREET: High St

TOWN: Barton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 16

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Basil Mahoney

AGE: 19

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hyde Park

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end damage

INJURIES: None

VEHICLE #2

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: GMC

VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front Left Damage

VEHICLE #3

VEHICLE YEAR: 1993

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: GMT-400

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front Left Damage

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 06/08/2024 at approximately 0255 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of a two vehicle motor vehicle crash on High St in the Town of Barton, VT. Troopers responded and identified the operator as Basil Mahoney (DOB 07/07/2004). Investigations revealed Mahoney struck two parked vehicles then struck a nearby residence. While speaking with Troopers Mahoney displayed sign of impairment. Mahoney was subsequently arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence and was transported to Newport Police Department for Processing. Mahoney was released on citation to appear in Orleans County Superior Court.

MUG SHOT: Y

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/25/2024 @ 0830 Hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

