Meeting with the First Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Constantino Chiwenga

TAJIKISTAN, June 10 - On June 10, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received the First Vice President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Honorable Constantino Chiwenga, on the sidelines of the Third International Conference on the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028".

"I personally express my gratitude to the friendly country of Zimbabwe, which supports Tajikistan's initiatives in the field of water and climate, and actively participates in their implementation," - said the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the beginning of the meeting.

During the meeting, the parties expressed the readiness of the countries to strengthen multifaceted relations and discussed issues of expanding cooperation in promising industries, exploration and mining, agriculture, energy, tourism and other economic areas.

There was also an exchange of views on the escalation of conflicts in different countries and regions, the increase in the activities of terrorist and extremist groups and other manifestations of transnational organized crime.

The interlocutors had also useful discussion on other issues of interest.