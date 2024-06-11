Climate Tech SaaS Leader AiDash partners with AccuKnox for Zero Trust Cloud Security
AccuKnox, Inc., announced that AiDash has selected its Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) for Cloud and AI security
AiDash was looking for a Comprehensive CNAPP that spans Application Security and Cloud Security. Their strong open-source, Enterprise offering and roadmap made them a compelling choice."”MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AccuKnox, Inc., announced that AiDash has selected its Zero Trust Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) for Cloud and AI security. AiDash is an enterprise SaaS company making critical infrastructure industries climate resilient and sustainable with satellites and AI.
— Rahul Saxena CTO and co-founder
AccuKnox delivers Zero Trust Cloud Security that secures “Code to Cloud.” AccuKnox is an integrated platform that is made up of the following modules:
● CSPM/KSPM (Cloud/Kubernetes Security Posture Management) - Static Security
● CWPP (Cloud Workload Protection Platform) - Runtime Security & Container Image scanning
● ASPM (Application Security Posture Management)
● KIEM (Kubernetes Identity and Entitlement Management)
● GRC (Governance Risk and Compliance) - Continuous Compliance with 30+ regulatory standards such as SOC2, STIG, PCI, HIPAA, CIS, MITRE, NIST, etc.
● AskADA - AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot to aid Security Analysts
● Enterprise Integration - with security eco-system tools like EDR, SIEM, SOAR, Ticketing, Messaging, ServiceDesk platforms
● ModelKnox - Zero Trust LLM/AI Model Security [Roadmap - to be released in late Q3 2024]
AccuKnox is a core contributor to the CNCF OpenSource project, KubeArmor, which delivers in-line runtime security instead of post-attack mitigation from other vendors. This security is particularly important to thwart Zero Day attacks such as the next log4j or solarwinds and also advanced persistent threats such as:
● Credential Store/Secret vault attacks
● Crypto jacking attacks
● Jupyter NoteBook RCE attacks
● Hildeguard attack
● Ransomware, etc.
AccuKnox offers the following unique differentiators:
● Support for all Public and Private & Hybrid Clouds
● Ability to secure modern assets (Kubernetes, Containers, Docker), traditional assets (Virtual Machines), and emerging assets (AI LLM Models)
● Delivery of in-line security [as opposed to post-attack mitigation], provides Zero Trust security by design, and hence can thwart Zero Day attacks
● Application, Network Firewalling, Micro-Segmentation, Hardening
● Agentless security and industry standard [Extended Berkeley Packet Filter - eBPF and Linux Security Module - LSM based] run-time security
● AI-LLM powered conversational co-pilot interface
● Powered by the leading CNCF OpenSource project, KubeArmor, which has achieved 750,000+ downloads and 1,200+ GitHub stars
Supporting Quotes
“We are thrilled to partner with AiDash, a leading and innovative SaaS Solution provider focused on making the world a greener place. We look forward to partnering with them to address their security goals for managing current and emerging threats,” said Rahul Jadhav, co-founder, CTO, AccuKnox.
“AiDash was looking for a Comprehensive Cloud Native Security platform that spans Application Security and Cloud Security. AccuKnox’s very strong open-source project, KubeArmor and Enterprise offering coupled with a strong roadmap of securing AI/LLM Models made them a compelling choice. We look forward to leveraging their Zero Trust CNAPP (Cloud Native Application Protection Platform) to achieve our Security and Compliance goals,” said Rahul Saxena, Chief Product and Technology Officer, and co-founder at AiDash.
About AccuKnox
AccuKnox provides a Zero Trust CNAPP Security platform that secures Public Clouds, Private Clouds, Edge/IoT & 5G assets. AccuKnox is funded by leading Cyber Security Investors like National Grid Partners, MDSV, Avanta Venture Partners, Dolby Family Ventures, DreamIT Ventures, 5G Open Innovation Lab, and Seedop. AccuKnox was formed in partnership with SRI International (previously Stanford Research Institute) and has seminal patents on different aspects of Zero Trust security. https://www.accuknox.com/
PR Contact: Jen Wilson, Director – Operations, Jen@accuknox.com
Nat Natraj
AccuKnox
+1 510-579-8785
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube
AccuKnox Product Tour Video