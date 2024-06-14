Documentary of Hongyu Ceramics · China Foshan WBC Professional Boxing Championship
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foshan Nanhai Sports Center witnessed an international event that brought together top boxers from four continents, setting a new record for viewership in Chinese professional boxing. The Hongyu Ceramics · China Foshan WBC Professional Boxing Championship concluded successfully, marking a historic milestone in the boxing world.
Global Participation and Historic Moments
Boxers from ten countries participated in this grand event, showcasing a battle of strength and skill. The crossover duel between Douyin influencer "Zui Ge" and fitness influencer "Paul" became the focal point for millions of fans. Their courage and fighting spirit added a significant chapter to the history of Chinese boxing.
Matches such as the clash between Maria Turner from New Zealand and Benno from the UK, and the glorious victory of Chinese Xinjiang boxer Aibole Mulati, each fight was a perfect display of strength and technique.
Unprecedented Viewership
On the night of the event, it topped the Douyin trending list, with nearly 70 million live viewers and over 100 million topic views, setting a new record for Chinese professional boxing.
Cultural Showcase
The opening performance, "Nanhai Kung Fu," showcased the profound kung fu culture of Foshan Nanhai, highlighting the spirit and cultural confidence of Nanhai. Foshan Guicheng seized the opportunity of hosting the WBC Professional Boxing Championship to actively promote Foshan's kung fu culture, enhancing the city's cultural soft power and international influence.
Event Impact
This event was not only a grand sports competition but also an excellent opportunity for cultural exchange and city image promotion, injecting new vitality into the sports tourism development of Foshan Guicheng. The atmosphere on-site was enthusiastic, with thunderous applause as the audience showed immense passion and praise for each exciting bout.
Organizers and Sponsors
The event was guided by the Foshan Nanhai District Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism, and Sports, organized by the Guicheng Sub-district Office of Foshan Nanhai District, and co-organized by Foshan Nanhai Guicheng Cultural Industry Investment Co., Ltd., Crazy Sports Group (HK Stock 0082), V1 Group Beijing Qixingyou International Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd., and China Tonghe Economic Development Co., Ltd. Hongyu Ceramics injected brand power into the event, becoming the exclusive title sponsor.
Statements from Leaders
Dr. Zhang Lijun, Chairman of the Board of Crazy Sports Group, stated, "This event is not only a continuation and promotion of the profound martial arts culture of Foshan Nanhai but also a significant boost to the new era of Chinese professional boxing. We hope that through such international events, more people will be inspired to love boxing, while showcasing the strength and charm of Chinese sports to the world."
Conclusion
The Hongyu Ceramics · China Foshan WBC Professional Boxing Championship is not just a victory for the event but also a perfect display of Foshan Nanhai's cultural confidence and city image. This event will undoubtedly become a shining jewel in the history of Chinese boxing, illuminating the future of Chinese professional boxing.
