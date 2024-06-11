VRpatients Deploys the Industry’s First All-In-One Mixed Reality Virtual Simulation Platform
Healthcare educators can now integrate existing sim equipment with virtual reality to create the “ultimate” learning experience.
With Release 9, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in medical simulation. Our goal is to provide the most realistic and flexible training platform available in the market.”WILMINGTON, OHIO, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRpatients, the leading provider of immersive virtual reality training solutions for healthcare education, announces the launch of the industry’s first-ever all-In-one virtual simulation platform with spatial passthrough. This revolutionary update now has the ability to seamlessly integrate web browser, VR, and mixed reality simulations at scale.
With this upgrade, VRpatients not only offers a fully customizable, immersive experience that allows educators to create realistic patient scenarios, but allows educators to use their own space, alleviating the environmental constraints often posed by a traditional sim lab or classroom. It also allows educators to incorporate existing training equipment (such as task trainers) with virtual reality, creating a true, first of its kind, mixed reality training experience.
"This release is a game changer in our industry,” said Devin Marble, Director of Marketing. “It introduces for the first time, spatial VR, a mixed-reality experience that breathes new life into customers' simulation centers and gives educators the ability to interact with task trainers, read notes, or practice drawing up real medications without leaving the virtual sim," he added.
Spatial VR is a significant advancement in VR patient simulation for several reasons. It allows educational institutions to leverage existing simulation center investments, integrating VR without the need for new infrastructure. This dual capability breathes new life into expensive equipment and facilities, offering a seamless blend of traditional and virtual simulations.
“We chose VRpatients as our sim platform because the technology is readily available and we are able to meet the student where they are,” said Clark Imus, Faculty Coordinator for Kellogg Community College. “It has both Nursing and EMS platforms, it’s not cost prohibitive, and it’s not at all intimidating,” he added.
Designed to be easily accessible and flexible for any curriculum, VRpatients is asynchronous and remote, ensuring that all users can engage in comprehensive training regardless of location. The spatial passthrough capability is also retroactive for customers, meaning any previously-built scenarios are automatically able to be performed in their existing space.
VRpatients’ development team spent eight months coding and testing the latest updates to ensure every feature accurately addressed the key needs faced by educators and students. The latest software release is designed to further bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, providing a safe and controlled environment for students to practice and hone their skills.
Other features of VRpatients' Spatial VR include:
• Instant Upgrades: Previous simulations now feature Spatial VR, offering enhanced training without additional effort.
• Custom Menu Buttons: Enables the creation of complex, interactive quizzing directly within the simulation.
• Reduced Nausea: Seeing the physical space while in VR significantly decreases motion sickness.
• Ease of Use: No special knowledge is required to create spatial simulations, just imagination and creativity.
• Outdoor Functionality: Spatial VR works in real-world environments, providing realistic training scenarios for out-of-hospital simulations.
• Detailed Interaction: The high quality passthrough cameras allow users to see and interact with detailed elements, such as reading notes or visualizing the levels on oxygen gauges and syringes within the VR environment.
"With Release 9, we are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in medical simulation," said Marble. "Our goal is to provide the most realistic and flexible training platform available, helping to prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals for real-world challenges."
