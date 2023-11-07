VRpatients® Launches Infusions as Part of Comprehensive Toolkit for Nursing Education
VRpatients' largest software release in company's history takes virtual reality training for Nurse Educators to an all-new level.
By adding infusions to our fully customizable simulation platform, we are setting a new standard in VR-based medical training.”WILMINGTON, OHIO, USA, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRpatients, the industry’s only pro-level authoring tool for virtual medical simulation, today announced it has released the first-ever programmable Smart Infusion Pump in virtual reality, a core component of its Infusions Authoring Tool software. This latest release – the most expansive addition in the company's history – solidifies VRpatients as the go-to platform for realistic, immersive, medically accurate simulation.
"By adding infusions to our simulation platform, we are setting a new standard in VR-based medical training,” said Devin Marble, VR Educator and VRpatients Marketing Manager. “VRpatients provides educators with an innovative, industry standard-setting toolkit to create what they need for their students and, by extension, what we all need to address the national healthcare staffing shortage,” he added.
The VRpatients platform is a robust, asynchronous clinical simulation Authoring Tool that extends beyond traditional confines to deliver lifelike scenarios to students across the globe. The simulations are then deployed via VR headsets or computer web browsers. Educators can build simulations that are deeply rooted in clinical decision-making skills, a core concept of the NCSBN Clinical Judgment Measurement Model and the Next Gen Nursing (NGN) project. This empowers educators to engage students outside their conventional simulation environments, transcending the physical constraints of learning.
“The VRpatients toolkit enables your simulations, which are created and owned by you, to become a reality,” said Martha Levine, RN, Director of Nursing Innovation and Curriculum Integration. “Every feature is customizable by the end user, removing the need for institutions to purchase custom simulations to provide their students with curated content throughout the curriculum,” she added.
Catering to pre-licensure, professional nursing, and other medical providers, this software enhancement takes digital simulation from foundational to advanced patient care. For example, training on immunology, oncology, or even trauma patients with exsanguinating hemorrhage is exceptionally challenging to simulate but has a high impact on patient outcomes. VRpatients allows educators to simulate these complex scenarios quickly and easily, increasing precision in transfusion medicine.
The software enhancement includes the ability to manage one to ten IV bags and pumps simultaneously. It also adds an in-simulation calculator for real-life drug computations, easily customizable formularies, roller clamps, titration effects, mid-simulation infusion pausing and restarting, and versatile medication administration across multi-lumen ports on any anatomical site.
“Ever since we began using VRpatients for our BSN Nursing students, we have seen our students’ clinical reasoning grow,” said Krista Miller, RN and Assistant Professor of Nursing at Bethel College. “We are especially excited for the addition of infusion pumps because the confidence that comes from being comfortable with IV technology is so important in the day-to-day practice of a nurse, and it is not easily replicated outside of the clinical setting,” she added.
Infusions for Nursing Education