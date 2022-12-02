VRpatients Wins EMS World Innovation Award
Award Recognizes Pioneering Products With Potential to Transform EMS Care
We are the only platform in the market that meets the needs of the educator AND accommodates the preferred learning style of the modern student by allowing the user to build their own simulations.”WILMINGTON, OHIO, USA, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VRpatients, a web-based medical simulation training platform, is proud to announce it is the recipient of the 2022 EMS World Innovation Award. The award recognizes pioneering products that have the potential to transform EMS care.
— Devin Marble, Marketing Director
“This is extremely validating recognition for us,” said Devin Marble, VRpatients Marketing Director. “We are the only platform in the market that meets the needs of the educator/trainer AND accommodates the preferred learning style of the modern student by allowing the user to build their own simulations with ease,” he added.
For the award, the product must be new or must have undergone significant design changes since January 2021. While VRpatients’ new platform went live in 2020, the company launched a new software release in April which included trauma moulage, new interventions, units of measurement for administering medications, enhancements to the dialogue system, and more.
EMS World’s team of judges interviewed the award finalists during the EMS World Expo held in Orlando back in October. At the time, the company knew it was among 29 finalists, eight of which were education-focused.
“I think the judges were most impressed by the realistic moulage, the ease of the customization, and the cost,” said Marble. “I saw the judge’s reaction after explaining how the moulage works and that it is just click, drag and drop, and that really set us apart.”
Using the platform’s case authoring tool or one of the 20 pre-built, commonly occurring clinical case scenarios provided, users assign a medical scenario to a student, based on the skill or protocol they wish the student to learn. Educators are able to immediately assess students in a realistic, real-time virtual environment that is both repeatable and replicable.
VRpatients is available as a web-based version (with no headset required), and in full immersive virtual reality deployed on the Oculus, Pico or HTC Vive headsets. Some users begin with the desktop version, then move to the VR headset, and finally to the live training for the same case. Subscription-based options are flexible, based on the organization’s need. Visit www.vrpatients.com for more information or to schedule a live demo.
About VRpatients:
Founded in 2018, VRpatients is a physiologically-based critical thinking training platform that immerses a healthcare provider into medical scenarios, allowing them to assess, diagnose and treat simulative patients. Available through a web-based platform or through a full clinical simulation experience using a virtual reality headset, VRpatients allows providers to test and expand their clinical skills, without compromising patient care. It’s real life training without real life consequences.
