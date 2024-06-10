Daily Session Report for Monday, June 10, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 10, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 5:38 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Waxman.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member

Honorable Kent. D. Shelhamer, Sr., of North Centre Township, Columbia County.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

HB 1097

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 1097

Bills Referred

HR 470 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 471 Health

HR 472 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 473 Health

HR 474 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 475 State Government

HR 476 Health

HB 2352 Judiciary

HB 2389 Local Government

HB 2390 Judiciary

HB 2391 Transportation

HB 2392 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2393 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2394 Finance

HB 2395 Finance

HB 2396 Housing And Community Development

HB 2397 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2398 Education

HB 2399 Insurance

HB 2401 Transportation

HB 2402 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2403 Human Services

HB 2404 Human Services

SB 194 Finance

SB 688 Liquor Control

SB 1084 Commerce

SB 1165 Professional Licensure

Bills Recommitted

HB 2182 To Appropriations

HB 2196 To Appropriations

HB 2309 To Appropriations

HB 2310 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 465 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1021 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1064 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1754 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2127 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2370 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 127 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1359 From Transportation as Committed

HB 2364 From Transportation as Amended

HB 2391 From Transportation as Amended

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 2166

HB 2301

HB 2314

HB 2357

SB 887

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 10, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.