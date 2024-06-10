Daily Session Report for Monday, June 10, 2024
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 10, 2024
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 5:38 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Waxman.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member
Honorable Kent. D. Shelhamer, Sr., of North Centre Township, Columbia County.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and
entitled as follows, viz:
HB 1097
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 1097
Bills Referred
HR 470 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 471 Health
HR 472 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 473 Health
HR 474 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HR 475 State Government
HR 476 Health
HB 2352 Judiciary
HB 2389 Local Government
HB 2390 Judiciary
HB 2391 Transportation
HB 2392 Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness
HB 2393 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2394 Finance
HB 2395 Finance
HB 2396 Housing And Community Development
HB 2397 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 2398 Education
HB 2399 Insurance
HB 2401 Transportation
HB 2402 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HB 2403 Human Services
HB 2404 Human Services
SB 194 Finance
SB 688 Liquor Control
SB 1084 Commerce
SB 1165 Professional Licensure
Bills Recommitted
HB 2182 To Appropriations
HB 2196 To Appropriations
HB 2309 To Appropriations
HB 2310 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 465 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1021 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1064 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1754 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2127 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 2370 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 127 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1359 From Transportation as Committed
HB 2364 From Transportation as Amended
HB 2391 From Transportation as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 2166
HB 2301
HB 2314
HB 2357
SB 887
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, June 10, 2024 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.