Daily Session Report for Monday, June 10, 2024

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 10, 2024

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 5:38 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Waxman.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of former member

Honorable Kent. D. Shelhamer, Sr., of North Centre Township, Columbia County.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and

entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 1097

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 1097

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 470     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 471     Health

HR 472     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 473     Health

HR 474     Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HR 475     State Government

HR 476     Health

                   

HB 2352   Judiciary

HB 2389   Local Government

HB 2390   Judiciary

HB 2391   Transportation

HB 2392   Veterans Affairs And Emergency Preparedness

HB 2393   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2394   Finance

HB 2395   Finance

HB 2396   Housing And Community Development

HB 2397   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 2398   Education

HB 2399   Insurance

HB 2401   Transportation

HB 2402   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HB 2403   Human Services

HB 2404   Human Services

                   

SB 194      Finance

SB 688      Liquor Control

SB 1084    Commerce

SB 1165    Professional Licensure

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 2182      To Appropriations

HB 2196      To Appropriations

HB 2309      To Appropriations

HB 2310      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 465        From Transportation as Committed

 

HB 1021      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1064      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1754      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2127      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 2370      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 127        From Transportation as Committed

HB 1359      From Transportation as Committed

HB 2364      From Transportation as Amended

HB 2391      From Transportation as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 2166

HB 2301

HB 2314

HB 2357

 

SB 887

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 10, 2024 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, June 10, 2024

