Cowichan Valley to open a new emergency shelter for vulnerable youth

CANADA, June 10 - From Our Cowichan Communities Health Network: https://www.ourcchn.ca/cowichan-youth

Vulnerable youth in the Cowichan Valley in need of a safe place to stay will be able to access 24/7 services and supports at a new Youth Emergency Shelter (YES) later this year.

Due to the loss of lives of several vulnerable youth in the Cowichan Valley area, community partners who care and support the youth have been advocating for this program. Every effort has been taken to support these young people while out on the streets and now there will be a physical space open 24/7 for them to land when needed. Cowichan Tribes leadership has been instrumental in this project as the Indigenous youth are overrepresented in both vulnerability and number of lives lost.

“In 2023, Cowichan Tribes Council approved the recommendations made by our Opioid Crisis Response Working Group, including taking actions to support our youth,” said Chief Cindy Daniels. “We are pleased that our contributions and ongoing collaboration with local service providers has been instrumental in bringing this pilot project with the Province to our community. This collaborative model will allow for greater access to services and supports for Quw’utsun, other Indigenous, and non-Indigenous youth in our region. I raise my hands to the Cowichan Youth at Home team who have been working tirelessly to make this emergency shelter for youth a reality,” added Daniels.

Youth aged 15 to 18 who are in crisis, or at risk of harm or homelessness will have supports delivered by the Cowichan YES. This program will provide critical connections to additional supports and will be available day and night for youth in need. Safe accommodation is accessible on a voluntary basis for up to two weeks at a time. No previous experience with government care is needed to access these services for youth. In addition to wrap around supports, the shelter will provide shower facilities, laundry, kitchen and sleeping spaces. The number of beds is still to be determined.

“The Cowichan Valley Branch of Canadian Mental Health (CMHA) is excited to welcome a Youth Emergency Shelter to the Cowichan Valley,” said Lise Haddock, Executive Director. “The need to support “at risk youth” in our community has been a long-time priority. This announcement of the YES program clearly demonstrates that our youth have been heard, and that they matter. A door has been opened where youth can enter a space that is youth-centred, safe, supportive, and makes every effort to meet their needs. We are honoured to be a part of a community of caring that stands besides our youth by honouring their vision, and collectively opening a door that was created through their vision, their needs and their voices.”

The youth emergency shelter is the result of efforts led by the Cowichan Youth at Home Team, a partnership organization made up of members from the Canadian Mental Health Association, Cowichan Tribes, Cowichan Valley School District, Cowichan Valley Youth Services, Island Health Child, Youth and Family Mental Health and Substance Use Services, Island Health Population and Public Health, Our Cowichan Communities Health Network and the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD). The original vision for the youth shelter was created by the students at the Cowichan Valley Open Learning Cooperative.

Community partners are working to integrate service delivery that will provide wraparound supports to youth accessing the YES, with additional service providers, who will work together to ensure youth receive the resources and assistance they require.

“Substance use, exploitation and homelessness are issues that affect our most vulnerable youth at a far greater rate,” said Grace Lore, Minister of Children and Family Development. “The Youth Emergency Shelter will provide real, meaningful supports to these youth when they are most in need.”

The Cowichan YES is funded by the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions as part of a cross-ministry collaboration with MCFD to address challenges surrounding at-risk youth and substance use. The YES program will help young people navigate issues such as family conflict, housing instability, homelessness and mental health and substance use. The shelter is part of a YES services model being piloted by MCFD; and the Cowichan YES will be the second pilot site of its kind in the province.