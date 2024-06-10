Province supports Nelson youth group fighting climate change

CANADA, June 10 - Provincial support for Youth Climate Corps B.C. will give more young people the training and jobs needed to help their communities reduce emissions and adapt to the changing climate.

“Young people across B.C. grew up witnessing the increasingly damaging effects of a changing climate. Giving them the tools they need to act for positive change will empower them to address these concerns as part of how we move toward a cleaner, more livable future,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “These opportunities will give youth the resources and tools needed to be a key part of the solution we need. This is part of our work to transition to cleaner energy, address the effects of climate in our communities, and provide a more secure future for our kids and grandkids.”

Founded in Nelson in 2020, the Youth Climate Corps B.C. received $3 million from the Province this year to hire more young people in jobs that address climate change. The organization provides young people between 17 and 30 with training and work experience related to climate action, while paying them a living wage.

“As part of the community where it all started and the Premier’s Special Advisor on Youth, I have supported and followed the Youth Climate Corps’ growth from one chapter to six,” said Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston. “The organization shows what incredible work can be achieved by empowering young people to be part of climate solutions.”

Established through Wildsight, the non-profit group expanded the Youth Climate Corp program to Kimberley and Cranbrook, followed by Golden. Wildsight manages the three Youth Climate Corp teams, which will receive a portion of the funding for program operations.

“Wildsight’s Youth Climate Corps gives young people in the Kootenays the hands-on experience and knowledge they need to tackle the greatest challenge of our times, the climate crisis,” said Robyn Duncan, executive director of Wildsight. “This funding will help inspire and mobilize youth to fight climate change through on-the-ground projects in their own communities. We’re proud that our youth crews are not just making a difference now, but learning how they can meaningfully be part of the solution.”

Teams in Kamloops, north Vancouver Island and Vancouver are managed through Youth Climate Corps B.C., with plans to use the funding to expand into other B.C. communities. Working with local governments and First Nation communities, projects build youth climate leadership in wildfire risk reduction, local food security, energy efficiency, ecosystem restoration and community engagement.

“Young people have the capacity and motivation to be climate leaders in B.C., and we give them the opportunity to become those leaders while receiving a living wage,” said Ben Simoni, executive director of Youth Climate Corps B.C. “This funding is a chance for youth to build a sustainable future, helping communities become resilient to a heating climate.”

Empowering youth to act on climate change builds a stronger, cleaner and more affordable economy that works for everyone while helping to achieve B.C.’s CleanBC Roadmap to 2030 climate targets.

To learn about Youth Climate Corps B.C., visit: https://www.youthclimatecorps.com

To learn about CleanBC, visit: https://www.cleanbc.ca