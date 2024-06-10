Delta Secondary School Track Replacement Project to get underway

CANADA, June 10 - From City of Delta: https://www.delta.ca/community-culture/happening-delta/news/delta-secondary-school-track-replacement-project-get

The City of Delta, in collaboration with the Province of BC and the Delta School District, is thrilled to announce the commencement of the Delta Secondary School Track Replacement Project. This initiative aims to revitalize the running track and natural grass playing field at Delta Secondary, providing an upgraded space for athletic excellence and community engagement.

Construction is scheduled to begin this week and involves replacement of the existing track and improvements to the natural grass playing field, catering to a wider range of users and promoting athletic excellence. The project will involve the installation of a modern synthetic running surface, offering enhanced durability and performance for athletes. The natural grass playing field will undergo upgrades, including advanced drainage and irrigation systems to ensure optimal playing conditions year-round. Additionally, long jump runways will be installed to accommodate para-athletes, fostering inclusivity and accessibility.

To enhance community access to this amenity in the evening and early morning, pedestrian lighting will be installed around the track perimeter. As well, pedestrian connections from 45th Avenue to the track and the adjacent Memorial Park will be expanded, promoting connectivity and accessibility for the community.

The Delta Secondary School Track Replacement Project is made possible through a generous funding allocation of $5 million from the BC Growing Communities Fund, aimed at supporting BC municipalities and regional districts in addressing the demands of infrastructure and amenities.

“The new track and field at Delta Secondary will be an accessible place for athletes of all abilities to be active and for Delta residents to foster lasting community connection year-round. I’m happy to see City of Delta allocating $5 million of their Growing Communities Fund to address their community’s needs. Our government is committed to funding projects like this that improve infrastructure and support the continued growth of healthy and vibrant communities.” - Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“We are excited to fulfill our promise to the community and deliver a fully refurbished track and field at Delta Secondary School thanks to funding provided by the BC government’s Growing Communities Fund. This new amenity will serve as an incredible asset for youth and our growing community to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.” - Mayor George V. Harvie

“The funding to revitalize the track and field at Delta Secondary is wonderful for both the school and local community. In recent years, we’ve seen first-hand what a positive impact the updated track facilities at North Delta Secondary and South Delta Secondary have had on students and local residents in helping them to meet their fitness needs.” - Val Windsor, Chair, Delta School District Board of Education

This project is expected to be complete by early November 2024. During the construction period, the DSS track and field area will be temporarily closed to the public to ensure the safety of workers and visitors alike. The grass infield will remain closed until February 2025 to allow for optimal establishment.

To learn more about this project, please visit https://letstalk.delta.ca/dsstrack