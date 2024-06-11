Annuity.com, Inc. Acquires Safe Money Radio
Expanding Media Reach to Revolutionize Retirement EducationGILBERT, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annuity.com, Inc., a rapidly growing fintech and financial media company, today announced its acquisition of the trademark rights to Safe Money Radio, one of the nation's largest and longest-running retirement income radio shows. This strategic move follows the company’s recent acquisition of annuity.com and further positions it to become a dominant force in the annuity industry, combining cutting-edge technology with powerful media properties.
Annuity.com, Inc. finalized the acquisition of Safe Money Radio this week, securing exclusive rights to the brand and key supplier relationships, including a partnership with Shane Sharkey, an international award-winning audio producer. This partnership will leverage Sharkey's expertise to create compelling audio content that resonates with today's consumers and further accelerate the company's growth strategy.
"Safe Money Radio has long been a trusted voice in retirement planning, but it's time to bring this iconic brand into the digital age," said Brett Blake, CEO of Annuity.com, Inc. "We're excited to modernize the content, recruit new hosts and on-air guests, expand distribution across multiple platforms, and leverage the power of social media to reach millions of Americans with critical financial education."
Safe Money Radio will become a cornerstone of Annuity.com, Inc.’s expanding media platform, amplifying its reach across radio, YouTube, podcast channels, and other social media outlets. The company plans to leverage innovative technology to dramatically reduce production costs and enhance content delivery, enabling expansion into 200+ smaller markets that were previously not feasible and major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Boston that are not currently being served.
Bill Broich, a longtime owner of Safe Money Radio who will continue as a shareholder and advisor to Annuity.com, Inc., said: "Safe Money Radio has the potential to transform an agent's practice, multiplying their production by 3-4 times. I've seen it firsthand. But it's been limited by outdated content and distribution constraints. With Annuity.com, Inc.'s resources and vision, we can finally unlock the full potential of this brand, expanding into hundreds of new markets, empowering hundreds of new agents, and reaching millions more Americans with the message of financial security in retirement."
Annuity.com, Inc.'s vision extends beyond media expansion. The company is building a robust technology infrastructure designed to streamline annuity sales, aggregate lead distribution, support financial professionals, and provide consumers with a seamless experience. By combining cutting-edge technology with engaging content and a nationwide network of trusted advisors, Annuity.com, Inc. aims to revolutionize how Americans plan for and secure their retirement income.
This acquisition marks a significant step towards Annuity.com, Inc.'s goal of becoming the largest distributor of annuities in the United States. The company invites forward-thinking financial professionals, insurance carriers, and investors to join them in reshaping the future of retirement planning.
About Annuity.com, Inc.
Annuity.com, Inc. is a dynamic fintech and financial media company dedicated to transforming the annuity industry through technology, innovation, and consumer education. The company's leadership team brings a proven track record of success in building and leading high-growth organizations. Annuity.com, Inc. is committed to empowering financial professionals, increasing consumer awareness, and making annuities more accessible to individuals seeking financial security in retirement. Annuity.com, Inc. will operate under the Annuity.com, Inc. name and be known as Annuity.com Insurance Marketing in some states.
