Free Fishing Day and IDFG 125 Year Celebration in Salmon a Success

The event was sponsored by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and Salmon-Challis National Forest. Fish and Game would like to thank all of the many donors and tag sponsors for making these events a success. Special thanks to the River of No Return Trout Unlimited Chapter and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, who donated prizes and sponsored tagged fish. 

In addition, over 110 people joined Fish and Game in celebrating 125 years of conserving Idaho’s wildlife at the Outdoor Classroom east of Kids Creek Pond.  Fish and Game employees cooked hotdogs and provided chips and cupcakes, while the public visited with local conservation officers about wildlife crimes at the Citizens Against Poaching exhibit trailer.  Attendees also experienced the touch-and-feel of a variety of wildlife hides and skulls and learned about some of the tools fisheries biologists use to study fish. 

