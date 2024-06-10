VN-Index climbs above 1,290 points

VIETNAM, June 10 -

HÀ NỘI — The market kicked off the new week positively, with numerous stocks experiencing significant gains, accompanied by a significant rise in liquidity.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the benchmark VN-Index increased 3.09 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 1,290.67 points.

The market's breadth was positive as the number of gainers surpassed that of losers by 187 to 144. Liquidity on the southern bourse rose by 21.1 per cent to over VNĐ21 trillion (US$822.8 million), equivalent to a trading volume of 858 million shares.

The VN30-Index, which tracks the 30 biggest stocks on the HoSE, increased 3.07 points, or 0.23 per cent, to finish at 1,311.1 points. In the VN30 basket, 11 stocks ticked up while 15 inched down and four ended flat.

Data compiled by the financial website vietstock.vn showed that Vietnam Rubber Group - Joint Stock Company (GVR) was the biggest gainer on the market and led it in terms of capitalisation. Shares of the rubber manufacturer rose over 3.4 per cent, contributing more than 1.2 points to the VN-Index.

It was followed by Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and Trade (CTG), the lender’s shares increased 2.13 per cent; FPT Corporation (FPT), up 1.41 per cent; and Sài Gòn Thương Tín Commercial Joint Stock Bank (STB), up 1.14 per cent.

Limiting the rallies, some banking stocks still faced strong sell-offs. Of note, the Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (VCB) was the biggest loser on Monday, shares of the lender posted a decline of 0.56 per cent, contributing to a decrease of more than 0.4 points of VN-Index.

It was followed by Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (TCB), down 0.41 per cent; Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB), which posted a decline of 0.81 per cent; and Investment And Industrial Development Corporation (BCM) which lost 2.01 per cent.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index also finished higher on Monday. It rose 0.24 per cent, to 245.58 points.

During the session, more than VNĐ1.8 trillion worth of shares, equivalent to a trading volume of 89 million shares, were moved on the northern market.

Foreign investors extended their net selling spree as they net sold over VNĐ1.1 trillion on the HoSE. — VNS