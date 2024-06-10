Monday, June 10
‘Not enough beds’: A look at the farmworker housing crisis in eastern Washington
Washington’s robust agriculture industry is centered in and around Yakima and the Tri-Cities. That industry depends on H-2A guest workers and domestic workers to tend to orchards and fields, and harvest the fresh fruit and vegetables that fill American grocery stores and local markets. For those farmworkers, it can be a challenge to find quality, affordable housing in the Tri-Cities area. The gap in farmworker housing has serious implications for the future of Washington’s farming industry and its workers. Continue reading at The Columbian. (John Froschauer)
A law to protect WA health care workers keeps patients in crisis
Under Washington state law, any assault on a health care worker can be a felony — including spitting, slapping or other actions that might otherwise be treated as minor offenses with fewer consequences for the accused. The decades-old statute was meant to protect providers, who are increasingly harmed in violent attacks. But increased penalties for people in crisis do little to deter violence, experts say. And reporters’ findings reveal an unintended consequence: More people with serious mental illness are funneled into the legal system, even as cities across the country search for ways to keep them out. Continue reading at The Seattle Times. (Vartika Sharma)
‘It’s not just a Garfield problem.’ Students, families push for community safety measures following school shooting
A growing vigil of flowers and candles lined the front steps at Seattle’s Garfield High school this weekend, in tribute to a 17-year-old student who was fatally shot on campus Thursday. He has been identified by family and his football team as Amarr Murphy. The morning after the shooting, with Garfield closed for the day, a crowd of students, parents, and community members gathered outside to grieve and call for increased safety measures in the school and surrounding community. Several parents and students said they want to see more police presence outside the school and stronger measures to keep guns out of kid’s hands. Continue reading at KUOW. (Liz Jones)
Axios
Where unaccompanied migrant children in the PNW come from
Bellevue Reporter
WSDOT responds to stakeholders about future I-90/SR 18 projects
Capital Press
Central Washington irrigators placed on half rations
Judge rejects U.S. government liability for $47 million Washington ranch fire
Columbian
Health experts: Syphilis is a prevalent infection in Clark County homeless camps
‘Not enough beds’: A look at the farmworker housing crisis in eastern Washington
Oregon closes more coastal shellfish harvesting due to ‘historic high levels’ of toxins
Everett Herald
How will the FAA Act benefit Paine Field?
For those with disabilities, recycling is harder in Snohomish County
Federal Way Mirror
Sen. Wilson talks new legislation with Senior Advisory Commission (Wilson)
New York Times
Some homeless folks to get portable toilets. Will they help curb disease, pollution?
Lawsuit filed against WA state, several agencies for automatically deleting messages
Driving without a seat belt in Pierce County? These signs with special sensors will know
Puget Sound Business Journal
Loan program aimed at Black affordable housing builders gets $1M boost
Seattle Times
One of the biggest myths about racism, revealed
A law to protect WA health care workers keeps patients in crisis (Dhingra, Davis)
Skagit Valley Herald
State audit identifies issues with La Conner Library District
Spokesman Review
How fentanyl’s despair ravages the streets of Spokane: ‘This doesn’t mean I want to die’
Officials say new broadband system in Spokane County will be a boost to rural communities
A tale of two middle schools: Spokane’s Salk Middle School enforces phone prohibition this year, ‘a marked change’
Washington Post
Pharmacists cite highest number of drug shortages since 2001
Microplastics are infiltrating our organs, threatening our health
Five ways to sleep better during a heat wave without blasting the AC
Which states make the most from sports betting? What about lotteries?
Biden administration sets 50 miles per gallon fuel economy standard for 2031
WA State Standard
Inslee’s effort to cut pay, oust regulatory leader falters
Comment: Here’s why Washington’s long-term care program is a game-changer
Wenatchee World
Pioneer Fire near Lake Chelan at 300 acres, evacuation notice issued
Wenatchee School Districts presents ‘other funds’ preliminary budget for 2024-2025
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife seeks public input on pygmy rabbit status
Yakima Herald-Republic
Water allotment drops to 47% in the Yakima Basin
Local fire jurisdictions to see quicker air support – at no cost to them
KING 5 TV (NBC)
Authorities investigating shooting involving Renton police officer
Families help Garfield High School seniors host prom after fatal shooting of classmate
Road closures, bus route delays due to fire in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
KIRO 7 TV (CBS)
Calls for action following gun violence
Maple Valley daycare loses it license and is under investigation
Thurston County deputies arrest man after car pursuit in Lacey
Bellevue Police Department has had enough with traffic fatalities
KOMO 4 TV (ABC)
Lake Chelan wildfire grows to nearly 300 acres; evacuation orders in place
‘Absolutely terrified’: Seattle students push for more mental health support in schools
KNKX Public Radio
There’s more to farmers markets than meets the eye
Seattle Public Library goes low-tech after cyberattack
KUOW Public Radio
Summer Covid surge hits Washington state
‘It’s not just a Garfield problem.’ Students, families push for community safety measures following school shooting
KXLY (ABC)
Thousands gather downtown for Spokane Pride Parade
Cascadia Daily News
Olympic Pipe Line explosion’s human toll, and the families’ legacy
Bellingham’s tragedy was pivotal moment for national, state pipeline safety rules
Crosscut
Seattle Public Schools postpones next step in school closures