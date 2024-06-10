The Wyoming National Guard and Tunisia Celebrate 20 Years of Partnership

TUNIS, Tunisia – The Wyoming National Guard and Tunisian Armed Forces gathered in Tunis, Tunisia, from May 20 to 26, 2024, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their partnership through the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.

Since its establishment in 2004, this partnership has come to embody international cooperation, mutual respect, and a shared dedication to global security. The exchange of gifts with our military counterparts and other ministries in Tunisia and the opportunity to immerse in Tunisia’s culture not only symbolizes the respect and admiration that make up the alliance between Wyoming and Tunisia but serves as a testament to the enduring nature of this relationship.

“It is with great pleasure that we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the partnership between the Tunisian Armed Forces and the State of Wyoming,” said Maj. Gen. Mohamed El Ghoul, Tunisian Air Force Chief of Staff. “This program was launched in 2004, following the signing of the partnership declaration document. This celebration is the culmination of joint efforts, the fruit of cooperation and friendship, and a symbol of the strength of diverse communities working together with a common vision.”

The SPP is an important initiative that connects U.S. states with partner countries worldwide, fostering mutual interests and forging lasting relationships. The partnership between the Wyoming National Guard and Tunisia is proven by 20 years of international exercises and operations in which the Cowboy Guard teamed up with Tunisian forces to enhance knowledge in aviation, engineering, medical and leadership best practices. It is a powerful example of the success and impact of this program and highlights the importance of this milestone celebration.

“Today, we watch with a feeling of satisfaction the progress this cooperation has reached,” said El Ghoul. “For 2024, this includes exchange visits and various activities in vehicle maintenance, aircraft maintenance, military engineering, medical education, and exchange of experience with noncommissioned officer schools.”

Wyoming National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Greg Porter also reflected on the significance of the partnership.

“I have the privilege of being in the Wyoming Guard at the inception of this partnership in 2004. I was there on the day of the document signing, and this partnership has been near and dear to me,” Porter said. “The relationship between Tunisia and the United States goes back farther even than our partnership, but this partnership is special and Wyoming’s only partner. We are committed to continuing that partnership.”

Porter elaborated on the relationship between Wyoming and Tunisia, saying, “We talk a lot about relationships and the two countries, but countries and organizations really don’t have relationships. It’s all of you who get to know one another and understand one another. That’s what a relationship is. Our partnership gives us a structure for those relationships to continue. The important part is what we do here today as humans, citizens, and residents — getting to know each other better and making agreements to aspire to things greater than ourselves.”

Over the past two decades, the partnership has extended beyond military cooperation into various other fields, notably cultural and educational exchanges. This expansion has further proven the strong relationship between Tunisia and the United States.