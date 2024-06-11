AlmaLinux Announces Much-Anticipated Support for Raspberry Pi 5
EINPresswire.com/ -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, a nonprofit stewarding the community-owned and governed open-source CentOS alternative AlmaLinux OS, today announced support for Raspberry Pi 5. For detailed information and downloads, visit almalinux.org/blog.
With its notable presence in the education sector for teaching programming and computing, its increasing adoption in the hobbyist community, and its adoption by enterprises for use anywhere a micro-board device is needed, this latest rendition of Raspberry Pi (officially released in October 2023), enjoys a fast-growing following within the AlmaLinux community. The efforts surrounding AlmaLinux Raspberry Pi 5 support were contributed by Koichiro Iwao, an engineer employed at Cybertrust Japan.
“Here in Japan, the Raspberry Pi community is vibrant,” said Iwao aka @metalefty on GitHub. “The incredible hardware improvements that the Raspberry Pi5 brings over the Raspberry Pi4 along with the increasing urgency with which the community was requesting this support, galvanized my commitment to building Raspberry Pi 5 support for AlmaLinux OS.”
Building on existing knowledge and with the support of his employer, Iwao took the initiative to gather information and suggestions from the community at large and worked with enthusiasts and experts in the field to build these images. Cybertrust Japan has been a platinum sponsor member of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation since 2023.
“This kind of community-focused support from our sponsors helps us meet the needs of our community that don't also have the immediate backing of a named volunteer,” said benny Vasquez, chair of the AlmaLinux OS Foundation. “The coupling of AlmaLinux OS and Raspberry Pi5 is a win-win for all.”
With this release, AlmaLinux supports the following architectures in the Raspberry Pi ecosystem:
- Raspberry Pi 5
- Raspberry Pi 4 Model B
- Raspberry Pi 400
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model A+
AlmaLinux Raspberry Pi Images:
https://almalinux.org/get-almalinux/
AlmaLinux Raspberry Pi Repository:
https://github.com/AlmaLinux/raspberry-pi
Installation Guide
https://wiki.almalinux.org/documentation/raspberry-pi.html
AlmaLinux Community Chat:
https://chat.almalinux.org/almalinux/channels/sigaltarch
About AlmaLinux OS
AlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. With millions of downloads from a network of over 350 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org.
AlmaLinux Contact:
hello@almalinux.org
Matthew Zintel
Zintel Public Relations
matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com