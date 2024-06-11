First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union to Host Small Business Entrepreneurship Workshop
EINPresswire.com/ -- First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union is eager to announce a new educational series entitled "Building Blocks of Business Success: A Small Business Entrepreneurship Workshop." This engaging and informative series is designed to empower early-stage entrepreneurs, new business owners, and those looking to re-enter the business world with a fresh start. The workshops are scheduled for three consecutive Saturdays in July, the 13th, 20th, and 27th, at the First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union headquarters at 6126 Hamilton Blvd. Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18106.
Participants will have the unique opportunity to learn directly from members of First Commonwealth's Leadership, Volunteer Board, and Expert Guests. The workshop sessions have been meticulously planned to cover crucial aspects of starting and managing a business, with topics including " Understanding the Business Model Canvas," " The Importance of a Comprehensive Business Plan," "Developing Three-Year Pro Formas," and "Navigating Legal and Financial Challenges."
The full-day (9 am to 4pm) workshops are structured with morning and afternoon sessions, and a complimentary lunch will be provided each day. This not only fosters networking and discussion among participants but also creates an environment for potential collaborations. The series will culminate in an "Entrepreneurs Wrap-Up Session," where attendees can consolidate their learning and prepare for their next steps. A celebration with Facilitators, Volunteer Board members, and the First Commonwealth Leadership Team will follow.
Upon completing the workshop series, participants will be awarded a non-credit bearing certificate, marking their commitment to enhancing their skills.
This workshop series is not just an educational opportunity but a chance to connect with a select group of like-minded individuals and industry leaders. It is ideal for anyone in the early stages of their business journey or those ready to make a fresh start.
To ensure eligibility, interested participants must complete an early-entrepreneur assessment. Applications for the workshop series are open until Friday, July 5th, 2024.
For more detailed information and to apply, please visit firstcomcu.org/workshops.
Jen Weaver
Jen Weaver
First Commonwealth Federal Credit Union
+1 888-821-2400
jlweaver@firstcomcu.org
