District 4 Labs Partners with Falkor to Supercharge Complex Investigations
District 4 Labs, a leader in open-source intelligence datasets, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with investigations platform Falkor.
We built DARKSIDE from the ground up for the investigative use case…we are incredibly excited to see how Falkor’s users will leverage our data to supercharge their investigations.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- District 4 Labs (“District 4”), a leader in open-source intelligence (“OSINT”) datasets built for investigations, intelligence, and cyber professionals, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Falkor, a next-gen investigations platform. District 4 and Falkor will now pursue go-to-market opportunities together and District 4’s DARKSIDE data will be deeply integrated with the Falkor platform as the provider of choice for compromised person of interest data.
— Matteo Tomasini
Compromised records continue to be one of the most important datasets for unmasking online threat actors, conducting both cyber and traditional investigations, enhancing due diligence, assessing dark web exposure for executives and companies, and managing third party risk. By leveraging this unique dataset that covers every geography on earth, Falkor users will be able to search by and pivot on any personal identifier imaginable, from email addresses and usernames to IP addresses and VIN numbers.
On the partnership, Matteo Tomasini, Founder and CTO of District 4 said: “Darkside was built from the ground up for the investigative use case, as was Falkor, and we are incredibly excited to see how Falkor’s users will leverage our data to supercharge their investigations.”
Yuval Sanders, Co-Founder and CEO of Falkor said: “Our team is a powerful combination of tech trailblazers and investigation experts, and is dedicated to giving today’s analysts the modern, high-performing, easy-to-use tech they deserve, which now includes DARKSIDE.”
About District 4 Labs
District 4 Labs “District 4” is a cutting-edge data business dedicated to building the open-source intelligence (OSINT) tools and technologies of tomorrow. Its flagship product, DARKSIDE, is one of the world’s largest repositories of breached data, compromised records, and other person of interest data. DARKSIDE was built by investigators for investigators and is critical for any online investigation or intelligence gathering exercise, especially those involving attribution and online account identification.
For more information about District 4, please reach out to info@district4labs.com
About Falkor
Falkor is the next-generation platform for data-driven investigations. Falkor is leading the way in flexible and intuitive data fusion and case management with powerful data enrichment to help solve the challenges faced by analysts in law enforcement, cyber threat intelligence, and other agencies globally. Falkor’s system combines sophisticated AI innovation with human experience and intuition. Falkor let you integrate data, visualize information, organize work, and collaborate securely.
For more information about Falkor, please reach out to hello@falkor.ai
Albie Giandomenico
District 4 Labs
+1 312-667-6580
info@district4labs.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn