District 4 Labs officially launches Darkside, one of the world's largest Repositories of Compromised Records

Darkside, District 4's flagship product, is one of the world’s largest repositories of compromised records and person of interest data.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- District 4 Labs, a cutting edge deep and dark web data business, today announces the official launch of its flagship product, Darkside, a highly queryable repository of tens of billions of compromised records and other person-of-interest data.

Built by and for investigators, Darkside will supercharge any team’s investigation & threat intelligence capability. Comprised of an ever-growing number of records culled from the far reaches of the deep and dark web over the last 15+ years, Darkside’s data covers companies and individuals in every geography, sector, and demographic.

Darkside is used by cutting-edge corporate security teams, intelligence analysts, and cyber consultants to mitigate risk, prevent fraud, and uncover critical person and company-centric intelligence.

Use cases for Darkside include:

-- Conducting cyber and traditional investigations
-- Enhancing due diligence reports
-- Enabling threat attribution
-- Identifying corporate or customer credentials
-- Supporting breach litigation
-- Conducting dark web exposure assessments for companies and individuals
-- Managing third party risk

The data is currently available via an easy to integrate REST API and through our custom integration with Maltego, a leading link analysis platform, with additional integrations forthcoming. More information on our integration with Maltego can be found on their Transform Hub.

If you’re interested in learning more about District 4 Labs or demoing Darkside, please reach out to us via our website or info@district4labs.com.

About District 4 Labs

District 4 Labs is a cutting-edge data business dedicated to building the open-source intelligence (OSINT) tools and technologies of tomorrow. The company was founded through investments by security and investigations professionals, including its lead strategic partner, Prescient, a global risk management and intelligence services firm based in Chicago. Prescient’s cyber team has relied on District 4’s data for several years to power its investigations, assessments, and monitoring efforts.

Albie Giandomenico
District 4 Labs LLC
+1 312-667-6580
email us here

