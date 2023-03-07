Former CSOs from Microsoft, Boeing join Prescient Advisory Board
Prescient has announced that Dave Komendat, former CSO for The Boeing Company, and Mike Howard, former CSO for Microsoft, have joined its advisory board.
Dave and Mike are two of the most highly regarded, seasoned professionals in the corporate security world and we’re honored to have them on the Prescient team.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prescient, a gobal risk management and intelligence services firm, is pleased to welcome Dave Komendat, former Chief Security Officer for The Boeing Company, and Mike Howard, former CSO for Microsoft, to its advisory board. Komendat and Howard will work with the company’s c-suite and practice leaders to support clients on matters covering investigations, insider threats, protective intelligence, cybersecurity, and data protection, among others.
Dave Komendat joins Prescient’s advisory board after serving as the Chief Security Officer of The Boeing Company, where he worked for over 35 years, 14 of which as the CSO. At Boeing, he oversaw one of the world’s most complex security organizations and became a recognized expert in the areas of insider threat, executive protection, supply chain security, and strategic intelligence. He serves in advisory capacities for a number of organizations, including International SOS, The Public Health Company, Dataminr, NightDragon, Cooke & Associates, Hostage U.S., and the International Security Foundation (ISF). Additionally, he founded DSKomendat Risk Management Services with the goal of sharing his experiences and knowledge in the security world. In 2018, Komendat was awarded the Director’s Award for Exceptional Public Service by FBI Director Christopher Wray.
Mike Howard served as the Chief Security Officer of Microsoft for 16 years and was responsible for all physical security operations worldwide. He leveraged a 22+ year career with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), where he also served in a variety of capacities around the world, including as Chief of Station. Howard serves as the Board President for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Foundation and is Co-Founder of the Michael and Janice Howard Foundation. He is also the international best-selling author of The Art of Ronin Leadership and The Art of Executing Ronin Leadership Strategies.
“Dave and Mike are two of the most highly regarded, seasoned professionals in the corporate security world and we’re honored to have them on the Prescient team,“ said President & CEO, Jack McKenna. “Their expertise will be invaluable as we continue to build the most cutting-edge cyber and investigative offerings in the security market.”
Dave and Mike join a growing board of corporate security professionals at Prescient, which includes:
- Steve Bernard, Founder of Bernard Global, LLC & Former Executive Vice President of Global Protection Services at Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Rob Grant, Chief Security Officer (CSO) at Hollister Inc. & Former Special Agent in Charge for the FBI’s Chicago Field Office
- Adam Honor, CEO of Rose Partners & Former Chief Security Officer for Dyson Technologies
- Mark Sanna, Former Vice President for Global Security for Hyatt Hotels
About Prescient
Prescient is a global risk management and intelligence services firm. Our Due Diligence, Investigations, Cyber, and Intelligence Practices help Fortune 500 companies, law firms, and financial institutions mitigate risk and uncover mission-critical information. Headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices in Washington, D.C.; New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA; and Dublin, Ireland, Prescient’s team of former military personnel, intelligence officers, law enforcement agents, and corporate investigators is proficient in multiple foreign languages and has decades of experience conducting due diligence, corporate investigations, and intelligence collection operations in over 110 countries. Prescient provides stakeholders with actionable information to address challenges related to compliance, investments, physical & cyber security, and litigation, among others.
