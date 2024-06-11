Toyota HBCUNY Classic and Watch The Yard Partner for an Epic Celebration of HBCU Excellence

Toyota HBCUNY Classic 2024 Albert Williams, President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC Toyota HBCUNY Classic 2024 partners with Watch The Yard

Toyota HBCUNY Classic (Morehouse College versus Howard University) and Watch The Yard are Partners!

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Toyota HBCUNY Classic proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Watch The Yard, the leading media platform dedicated to HBCU culture. This collaboration transcends a typical sponsorship, transforming into a vibrant celebration of HBCU excellence. Together, they will amplify student and alum's voices, ensuring the enduring spirit and transformative impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) resonates across the nation. Witness history unfold as Morehouse College and Howard University reignite their legendary rivalry on the gridiron at MetLife Stadium on September 14th.

This historic matchup between two of the most prestigious Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be brought to life with unprecedented excitement and visibility thanks to Watch The Yard. Known for its vibrant and authentic portrayal of Black student life and Greek culture, Watch The Yard perfectly aligns with the spirit of the Toyota HBCUNY Classic.

In this third edition of the largest HBCU bowl game in the Northeast, fans can expect an electric atmosphere like never before. Watch The Yard’s exclusive on-the-ground coverage and behind-the-scenes content will capture every thrilling moment of the festivities, ensuring that the energy and significance of HBCU culture reaches audiences far and wide.

Attendees will experience high-energy tailgating, pep rallies, a college fair, spectacular marching band performances, live entertainment, and special guest appearances. The collaboration between the Toyota HBCUNY Classic and Watch The Yard will amplify the celebration of Black excellence and unity, making this event a must-see for fans and supporters.

Albert Williams, President & CEO of Sports Eleven05 LLC, the producers of the Toyota HBCUNY Classic, stated, “We are incredibly excited to partner with Watch The Yard for the Toyota HBCUNY Classic. This collaboration is a perfect alignment of our shared commitment to celebrating and preserving HBCU culture. With Watch The Yard’s extensive reach and influence, we are confident that this year’s Classic will be an unforgettable experience for all attendees and participants.

“We’re honored to join forces with the Toyota HBCUNY Classic,” said Jonathan Rabb, Founder of Watch The Yard. “Our mission has always been to highlight the vibrant culture and traditions of HBCUs, and this partnership allows us to bring that mission to life on a grand stage at the MetLife Stadium. We look forward to celebrating the legacy of these historic institutions by highlighting them and making the game accessible to as many HBCU fans, students, alumni, and supporters as possible. Being partnered with the biggest HBCU bowl game in the northeast is a huge opportunity for us to celebrate HBCU culture and sports.”

The Toyota HBCUNY Classic celebrates HBCU culture, both on and off the field.

Tickets for the Toyota HBCUNY Classic are now available for purchase. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early to witness this historic game and celebrate the enduring legacy of HBCUs.

For more information about the Toyota HBCUNY Classic, please visit www.hbcunyclassic.com.