CBP extends hours at Wild Horse Port of Entry
GREAT FALLS, Mont. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations has extended the hours of operation at the Wild Horse Port of Entry.
Effective June 9, the Wild Horse Port of Entry will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
These seasonal hours will remain in effect until Sept. 30 when they revert to the winter schedule of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.