CBP extends hours at Wild Horse Port of Entry

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Office of Field Operations has extended the hours of operation at the Wild Horse Port of Entry.

Effective June 9, the Wild Horse Port of Entry will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

These seasonal hours will remain in effect until Sept. 30 when they revert to the winter schedule of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.