Tuolumne County Superior Court Launches Online Program For Traffic Ticket Relief

Tuolumne County Superior Court has introduced “MyCitations,” an online platform designed to assist individuals struggling to pay fines related to infractions. This initiative aligns with a statewide mandate requiring all California Superior Courts to provide this online option by July 1, 2024.

