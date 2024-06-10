Tuolumne County Superior Court has introduced “MyCitations,” an online platform designed to assist individuals struggling to pay fines related to infractions. This initiative aligns with a statewide mandate requiring all California Superior Courts to provide this online option by July 1, 2024.
You just read:
Tuolumne County Superior Court Launches Online Program For Traffic Ticket Relief
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.