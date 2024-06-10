Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 395,404 in the last 365 days.

New Sacramento courthouse nearly finished

Construction for the Tani Cantil-Sakauye Sacramento County Courthouse is estimated to be completed sometime in December, according to the Judicial Council of California Facilities Services. The new courthouse, located near G and 6th streets in downtown Sacramento, is approximately 540,000 square feet in size, with 53 courtrooms across 18 floors.

You just read:

New Sacramento courthouse nearly finished

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more