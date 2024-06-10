Recruiting persons with disabilities to serve as UN Volunteers
The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme is pleased to announce the recruitment of persons with disabilities for UN Volunteer assignments funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). UNV will be deploying 58 candidates with disabilities as national UN Volunteer specialists in 47 countries across the world.
As part of UNV’s disability inclusion strategy, this initiative aims to build a talent pipeline of qualified professionals with disabilities who can contribute to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at national and global levels, with a focus on national capacity. The initiative also supports UN partners to expand diversity and inclusion of persons with disabilities in their workforce worldwide.
Eligibility and requirements
Persons with disabilities above 22 years of age with a minimum of two years of work experience are eligible to apply for the positions. These opportunities are national UN Volunteer assignments and applicants must be nationals of or legal residents in the country of assignment. Eligible persons with disabilities are invited to register (or update) their profiles on UNV's web application system. Click here to access the web application system.
Current opportunities
Eastern and Southern Africa
Europe and Central Asia
Asia Pacific
Latin America and the Caribbean
Assignment information
- Assignment duration: 12 months
- Starting date: immediate
- Benefits and entitlements: Travel cost, monthly living allowance to cover housing, basic needs and utilities, and life, health and permanent disability insurance. More details will be included in the specific descriptions of assignments. You can also check your entitlements and benefits here.
- Important notice: Only complete profiles can be considered. Please make sure that you click on ‘Submit UNV Profile’ once you have created your UNV account and completed all mandatory information. As confirmation of your successful registration, you will receive an email with your UNV roster number.