Recruiting persons with disabilities to serve as UN Volunteers

The United Nations Volunteers (UNV) programme is pleased to announce the recruitment of persons with disabilities for UN Volunteer assignments funded by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). UNV will be deploying 58 candidates with disabilities as national UN Volunteer specialists in 47 countries across the world.

As part of UNV’s disability inclusion strategy, this initiative aims to build a talent pipeline of qualified professionals with disabilities who can contribute to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at national and global levels, with a focus on national capacity. The initiative also supports UN partners to expand diversity and inclusion of persons with disabilities in their workforce worldwide.

Eligibility and requirements

Persons with disabilities above 22 years of age with a minimum of two years of work experience are eligible to apply for the positions. These opportunities are national UN Volunteer assignments and applicants must be nationals of or legal residents in the country of assignment. Eligible persons with disabilities are invited to register (or update) their profiles on UNV's web application system. Click here to access the web application system.

Current opportunities

Eastern and Southern Africa

Europe and Central Asia

Asia Pacific

Latin America and the Caribbean

Assignment information