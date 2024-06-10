First Partner Siebel Newsom kicks off summer with Annual Summer Book Club

What California State Librarian Greg Lucas said: “Nothing helps create more strong readers than a steady diet of books over the summer. We’re incredibly grateful that the First Partner makes this happen for so many California kids.”

This year’s book list was curated by the First Partner in partnership with librarians across the state. The books highlight themes such as navigating mental health struggles, identity and belonging, and the importance of exploration and curiosity. The books range in reading levels from preschool to high school and will be available for check-out at most public libraries across the state.

In seven libraries in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Mateo, and Solano counties, First Partner’s Summer Book Club titles are at the heart of community Book to Action programs. These programs will inspire readers to take part in community service and civic engagement activities related to the books they read.

Through California for All Kids, First Partner Siebel Newsom is working to give California children the best start in life by taking a whole child approach to their well-being.

First Partner’s Summer Book Club list