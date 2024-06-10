Gilbert M. Singer Honored with Florida Bar’s 2024 President’s Pro Bono Service Award for the 13th Judicial Circuit
Gilbert M. Singer Receives Prestigious Award for Exceptional Pro Bono Service advocating for vulnerable children in Tampa, FL.
Legal services for kids in need is crucial. Working with these kids is rewarding. They face insurmountable hardships. We are honored to give them Pro Bono legal services.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Bar President's Pro Bono Service Awards are presented annually to an outstanding attorney from each of the state’s 20 judicial circuits and one attorney among the out-of-state Florida Bar members. These awards honor lawyers, groups, and members of the judiciary who have freely given their time and expertise in pro bono services.
— Gilbert Singer
Gilbert M. Singer has been a tireless advocate for pro bono work throughout his career. His commitment to providing legal assistance to underserved populations has made a significant impact on the Hillsborough County community. Singer’s dedication extends beyond individual cases, as he continually strives to improve access to legal services and support systemic change.
Singer received this award for his remarkable work with a nonprofit organization that trains and mentors pro bono attorneys to represent vulnerable children in Hillsborough County in their dependency and delinquency cases. Many of these children suffer from trauma caused by past abuse, neglect, or abandonment. These attorneys provide crucial counseling and advocacy in both the courtroom and the community, helping young clients persevere and succeed.
In response to receiving the award, Singer expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive the President’s Pro Bono Service Award. Providing legal services to those in need is a fundamental part of our profession and a personal mission. Working with these disadvantaged and legally trapped Florida kids has been particularly rewarding, as it allows me to support children who have faced incredible hardships. I am committed to continuing this work and advocating for access to justice for all."
The Florida Bar’s Pro Bono Service Awards highlight the critical importance of pro bono work in the legal profession. By recognizing the efforts of attorneys like Gilbert M. Singer, the Florida Bar encourages all legal professionals to contribute their skills and time to those who need it most.
About the Florida Bar:
The Florida Bar is a statewide professional organization of lawyers, dedicated to serving the public and the legal profession by promoting the administration of justice, fostering high standards of legal competence, and advancing the science of jurisprudence. The Florida Bar supports its members in their professional development and encourages their participation in pro bono work to enhance the community and provide access to justice for all.
Jeff Folkersen
Local Legal Marketing
+1 727-308-6006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube