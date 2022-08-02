Bill Newland, Joins 360 Legal as V.P. of Business Development
360Legal is proud to add Bill Newland as VP of Business Development to our "Client First" Process Service company.
I’m always on the lookout to see how other companies measure up and if they are Client First. So, what could ALFN ANSWERS, Offshoring, Bill Newland, & Client First Customer Service have in common?”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, August 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Running a client-first company like 360 Legal, I’m always on the lookout to see how other companies measure up and if they are Client First. So, what could ALFN ANSWERS, Offshoring, Bill Newland, and Client First Customer Service have in common? Well, let me tell you...
— Mike Weaver
360 Legal is leading the Legal Services industry by reimagining legal services and customer service with our commitment to "Client First". Client First customer service delivers superior results for our clients and drives our growth. To bolster our commitment to Client First customer service to our clients’ operations, I am pleased to announce that Bill Newland, formally a Vice President of Loss Mitigation at LoanCare, has joined 360 Legal where he will work to expand our national footprint. Bill brings a wealth of experience of over 35 years in the Default Service industry. Bill’s experience transcends all aspects of the Default Service Industry, including executive positions with well-known organizations such as LPS, Nationstar Mortgage, Bank of America, and Black Knight.
Bill represened 360 Legal at ALFN’s ANSWERS 2022 in New Mexico as our Vice President of Business Development and Client Relations. At ANSWERS, there were several vendors speaking about their services. It is becoming increasingly important to evaluate and verify where those services are being performed. Is your e-Filing vendor U.S. based, or do they offshore work to save a few bucks on labor costs? If your firm’s work is being sent to Panama, what advantage exactly does it give your firm? In today’s regulatory environment, what is allowed today might not be permissible tomorrow. Does offshoring put your firm and employees in a better position with the CFPB or other GSE? More importantly, is this Client First service? Nope, it’s Vendor First and not good. The awesome part is that you don’t have to settle for Vendor First. All of 360 Legal’s services are 100% U.S. based. You will never get substandard Vendor First service from 360 Legal. Everything we do is client-focused, 100 % Client First, and 100% U.S. based.
If your Legal Service provider is not delivering Client First services, offshoring your work, or there are days when you don't feel valued as a client, drop us an email or call at (888) 360-5345. 360 Legal will make the insanity stop. You don’t have to settle for Vendor First or Client eventually service, offshored work, or poor service performance; there are other options in the marketplace. We will show you the difference working with a Client First 100% U.S.-based vendor can make for your firm.
You, your firm, your clients, and your staff deserve better!
Michael Weaver
360Legal
+1 888-360-5345
mike@360legal.net
